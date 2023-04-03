Kerala University Plans To Become Completely Solar-Powered; Massive Savings Anticipated

By constructing solar power plants on its Palayam and Kariavattom campuses, the University of Kerala will begin efforts to become a fully solar-powered institution. The proposal is mentioned in the university's budget for 2023-2024, which was presented on Thursday by Finance Standing Committee convener K H Babujan.

The university will be able to become self-sufficient in that area, all thanks to the solar plants, which will produce 1,275 MW of power. With the technical assistance of ANERT and financial support from Smart City Ltd., the project to make KU a solar-powered university will be carried out. The power plants will save the university approximately Rs 7.65 lakh per month and generate 1.53 lakh units of electricity per month. The project has been given a budget of Rs 10 lakh, as per a report in The New Indian Express.

Labs equipped with Virtual Reality

In order to provide instruction in augmented reality and virtual reality, the university will spend Rs 1 crore on modern laboratories. The college's Central Laboratory for Instrumentation and Facilitation will house the facility. A 'researcher's valley', containing prominent researchers will be set up at Rs 10 lakh to provide guidance to investigate exercises. After consulting with the "scholars valley," the university will select its research domains.



The five best research centers will each receive Rs 2 lakh as part of the effort to encourage research centers in affiliated colleges. The grant for post-doctoral colleagues will be expanded from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. Similar to a Venture Capital Fund, funds will be raised to support research and new businesses. Additionally, the budget calls for funding for startup assistance for university department teachers.

Traditional Research & Innovation Centre

The university will speed up efforts to establish the Translational Research and Innovation Centre, for which it has received a Rs 25 crore grant from KIIFB, immediately. Babujan claims that the university will spend Rs 50 lakh to ensure that the center operates as soon as possible, even before construction on the building for it begins. For Rs 50 lakh, an AR Rajaraja Varma Memorial translation study center will be built.



KU will allow its worldwide focuses to begin coordinated programs (consolidating UG and PG). The syllabus for these courses will be prepared by committees. In the law department, the varsity will also begin integrated LLB and integrated educational programs in the upcoming academic year.



Other budgetary proposals include establishing a Swati Tirunal memorial recording studio in the music department, opening a dance school on the Kariavattom campus, and launching KU Radio to inform the general public about the university.



The budget also includes the construction of sports and aquatic complexes and the establishment of a geological museum in the Geology Department. A heritage museum in the History Department and a tribal arts and crafts museum in the Biodiversity Center have also been proposed.

