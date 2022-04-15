All section
This Traffic Cop Is Winning Hearts For Managing His Duty While Guiding Homeless Kid In Studies

Image Credit- Twitter/REPORTER_ARNAB

Uplifting
West Bengal,  15 April 2022 11:45 AM GMT

Going beyond his call of duty are a few cops who contribute to improving the younger generation's future. One such example is Sergeant Prakash Ghosh, who has taken up the responsibility of being a teacher to a homeless child.

The traffic police have one of the most challenging jobs at the hand of standing on a road the whole day directing vehicles irrespective of varied weather conditions. Going beyond his call of duty are a few cops who contribute to improving the younger generation's future.

One such policeman is Sergeant Prakash Ghosh with the Kolkata Police, who has taken up the responsibility of being a teacher to a homeless child.

He is garnering applause online after his photo of teaching a little boy went viral. Ghosh of Southeast Traffic Guard is winning hearts for teaching an eight-year-old sitting roadside. The photograph was captured by a local journalist, showing Ghosh standing with a twig in hand while the child is sitting on the pavement on a plastic sheet writing in a notebook with his school bag and a pencil box beside him.

Later, the photo was also posted on the official Facebook page of the Kolkata Police, explaining the matter. The police said that Sergeant Ghosh is often on duty near Ballygunge ITI in south Kolkata and had interacted with the boy and his mother, who works at a food stall nearby.

The duo are homeless and live on the pavement. Even after the mother's constant efforts, she could not get the boy enrolled on a government school, hoping for a better life for him.

She complained to the cop that her son was not doing good in his studies, to which the cop promised to guide him and took it upon himself to help the class 3 student.

Now, whenever the sergeant is around, managing the traffic, he makes sure to keep a check on the boy's studies. Netizens appreciated Ghosh's thoughtful gesture and thanked him for the kindness he showed towards the mother-son duo.

As humanity comes in multiple ways, the famous saying never fades away that there are still kind people in this world who come as angels into someone's life - for this homeless child, it's Sergeant Prakash Ghosh.

