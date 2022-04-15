All section
Talent Beyond Age! Meet 14-Yr-Old Who Has Designed A Personal Robot Named Raspy

Kerala,  15 April 2022 7:56 AM GMT

Zidan Shanas is a native of Adoor in the Pathanamthitta district and says that his inspiration for Raspy was 'Atlas', a robot created by the Boston Dynamic company. He is a class 9 student at Kendra Vidyalaya.

Techno-toys always fascinate kids because of their design packed with motors, batteries and automated machines. Kerela's 14-year-old Zidan Shanas started giving his toys a makeover after he used to get bored playing with them. With time, his interest grew further, and he began transforming them by utilising the latest technologies. With extensive research for a year, the teen has now developed a robot named 'Raspy', which is as tall as him.

Zidan recalls, "My mother got me a solar-run toy when I was nine. After I got bored with it, I broke it down. Using its batteries and motors, I made a car on my own," quoted The New Indian Express.

The teen is a native of Adoor in the Pathanamthitta district and says that his inspiration for Raspy was 'Atlas', a robot created by the Boston Dynamic company. Earlier, he used to make battery cars and then other motor-ridden devices; his ambitions also blossomed with his growth.

He says, "I used to make battery or motor ridden devices. So, I wanted to utilise my programming knowledge for Raspy. For physical movement, I used C programming and an advanced form of Python," as per the publication.

Features Of Raspy

The robot is controlled by an open-source mobile application called Arduino Bluetooth. It starts to move forward by pressing F and backward by B; on the app. It can also move at 2-3 km/hour for continuous two hours.

A mini-computer, Raspberry Pie Model B+, provides energy to the head, shoulders and the servo motors of the arms. Its legs consist of four 12 watt DC motors. Zidan desires to make it fully voice-controlled instead of being dependent on Bluetooth.

Zidan explains that Raspy can normally conversate, answer general knowledge questions and even give explanatory answers if one adds 'what is' or 'search for' before the questions.

The robot can move as per the voice commands and can use the internet in the background to instantly respond to a query. It plays music and shows current affairs or updates from Zidan's desktop with a single command.

Also Read: Meet Advait Kolarkar, Seven-Year-Old Pune Artist To Hold First Solo Art Exhibition In London

