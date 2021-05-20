Uplifting

Kerala Woman Sold Goats To Donate For State Relief Fund, Gets Invite For CM Vijayan's Swearing-In Event

61-year-old Subaida, from Kerala's Kollam city, had been running a tea stall and rearing goats for a living. Despite hardships, she contributed to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) to strengthen the state's fight against the pandemic.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   20 May 2021 8:40 AM GMT
Writer : Kathakali Dutta | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Kerala Woman Sold Goats To Donate For State Relief Fund, Gets Invite For CM Vijayans Swearing-In Event

Image Credits: KeralaKaumudi

On Monday, May 17, she received a call from the district collector enquiring if she had obtained any envelope. On getting a negative response, the officer shared that she had been invited to attend the Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s swearing-in ceremony scheduled on Thursday.

However, a day later, the woman received the envelope and was elated to find a VVIP pass that invited her to attend the Chief Minister's oath-taking event. It filled her heart with immense joy since she was not expecting such an invitation.

According to The New Indian Express, Subaida sustains her family of three with the earnings she gets from running the tea stall. To make ends meet, she had been rearing as many as 20 goats.

Despite limited means, she came forward and donated to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). Reports stated that she had to sell two gots last year to raise the sum for donation. Meanwhile, she sold another four this year and contributed the amount to distribute ration for the needy.

Kathakali Dutta

Kathakali Dutta

Remote Intern

Kathakali Dutta is a second semester student of the Master of Communication and Journalism (Integrated) programme at the School of Mass Communication, KIIT Deemed University, Bhubaneswar.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

