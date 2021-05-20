Kerala Woman Sold Goats To Donate For State Relief Fund, Gets Invite For CM Vijayan's Swearing-In Event

61-year-old Subaida hails from Kerala's Kollam city. She, despite hardships, contributed towards the state's relief fund and crowdsourcing for vaccines amid the crippling coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, May 17, she received a call from the district collector enquiring if she had obtained any envelope. On getting a negative response, the officer shared that she had been invited to attend the Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s swearing-in ceremony scheduled on Thursday.

However, a day later, the woman received the envelope and was elated to find a VVIP pass that invited her to attend the Chief Minister's oath-taking event. It filled her heart with immense joy since she was not expecting such an invitation.

According to The New Indian Express, Subaida sustains her family of three with the earnings she gets from running the tea stall. To make ends meet, she had been rearing as many as 20 goats.

Meet Subaida who runs a tea stall in Kollam. When she saw children contributing money they got during Vishu to the Kerala CM relief fund, she also wanted to donate. Since she didn't have a lot of money, she sold her goats and contributed Rs 5000. Just too sweet & heartwarming 💓 pic.twitter.com/4hWWmPt5YV — Shilpa (@Shilpa1308) April 25, 2020

Despite limited means, she came forward and donated to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). Reports stated that she had to sell two gots last year to raise the sum for donation. Meanwhile, she sold another four this year and contributed the amount to distribute ration for the needy.



