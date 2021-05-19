Journalist-Turned-Politician Veena George To Become Kerala's Health Minister

Kerala scripted history with its decision to appoint a woman journalist-turned politician as one of the ministers to govern the state.

A member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Veena George, had an outstanding career as a journalist for 16 years where she worked with several Malayalam news channels. She is reportedly succeed KK Shailaja as the health minister in the newly-elected cabinet, reported The Week.



In 2016, Veena had entered politics after winning the Aranmula assembly seat. Five years later, in 2021, she was re-elected from the same constituency by an impressive margin of 19,003 votes.

The number of votes secured by her has compounded to more than double in a matter of five years, as in 2016 she had won the constituency by a margin of 7,646 votes. She had defeated Congress's Sivadasan Nair.

The 45-year-old is a rank holder in Master of Science degree (Physics) and Bachelor of Education. A mother of two, she forayed into politics when she was quite young. She was an activist of the student wing of CPI(M)— Students Federation of India (SFI).

Her husband, Dr George Joseph is a higher secondary school teacher and has also served as secretary in the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

After a thundering win in the election polls, Pinarayi Vijayan along with six other elected candidates from the party would be taking oath on Thursday, May 20. Vijayan had been on the receiving ends for dropping Shailaja who earned global recognition for tackling the pandemic.

