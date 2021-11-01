All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kerala School Comes With Happiness Curriculum To Meet Mental, Emotional Needs Of Students

Image Credits: Facebook, Unsplash

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala School Comes With 'Happiness Curriculum' To Meet Mental, Emotional Needs Of Students

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Kerala,  1 Nov 2021 9:52 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The happiness curriculum will extend beyond school timings and consist of activities like music, dance, arts and craft, film reviews and presentations, gardening, and book reading. The activities will be performed during the first two weeks from the reopening of school, instead of direct lessons.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

After remaining closed for more than one-and-a-half years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Kerala reopened on Monday, November 1 for classes 1 to 4, 10, and 12.

Like other schools, Model Residential School at Keezhmad village in Kerala's Aluva is all set to welcome its students in a unique way. The school has started a 'happiness' curriculum to provide students with a homely environment.

The 23-year-old school has made extra efforts to meet the mental and emotional demands of its boys. The happiness curriculum will extend beyond school timings and consist of activities like music, dance, arts and craft, film reviews and presentations, gardening, and book reading.

The activities will be performed during the first two weeks from the reopening of school, instead of direct lessons.

Homely Environment

"Our school caters to the educational needs of scheduled caste, scheduled tribe students from hilly areas of the district. About 90% of the students in our school are boarders. Once they rejoin, it will be a long time before they get to go back to their homes. We don't want them to feel like they have suddenly been cut off from their families," one of the teachers told The New Indian Express.

Keeping in view the situation, the school staff decided that the best way to help the students settle back into a learning atmosphere is by working on the state government's happiness curriculum pitch. "The government had recently brought out a set of guidelines regarding the formulation of happiness curricula. We have decided to implement this in the school for the first two weeks from reopening day," the teacher added.

Initially, the classes will be held till noon. Attendance and school uniforms will not be necessary, especially for kids with health issues.

Also Read: Kerala Minor Dies Of Fever After Family Resorts To Superstitious Beliefs Over Medical Treatment

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Happiness Curriculum 
Kerala School 
Keezhmad school 
Schools reopening 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X