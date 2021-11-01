Kerala School Comes With 'Happiness Curriculum' To Meet Mental, Emotional Needs Of Students

After remaining closed for more than one-and-a-half years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Kerala reopened on Monday, November 1 for classes 1 to 4, 10, and 12.

Like other schools, Model Residential School at Keezhmad village in Kerala's Aluva is all set to welcome its students in a unique way. The school has started a 'happiness' curriculum to provide students with a homely environment.



The 23-year-old school has made extra efforts to meet the mental and emotional demands of its boys. The happiness curriculum will extend beyond school timings and consist of activities like music, dance, arts and craft, film reviews and presentations, gardening, and book reading.



The activities will be performed during the first two weeks from the reopening of school, instead of direct lessons.

Homely Environment

"Our school caters to the educational needs of scheduled caste, scheduled tribe students from hilly areas of the district. About 90% of the students in our school are boarders. Once they rejoin, it will be a long time before they get to go back to their homes. We don't want them to feel like they have suddenly been cut off from their families," one of the teachers told The New Indian Express.



Keeping in view the situation, the school staff decided that the best way to help the students settle back into a learning atmosphere is by working on the state government's happiness curriculum pitch. "The government had recently brought out a set of guidelines regarding the formulation of happiness curricula. We have decided to implement this in the school for the first two weeks from reopening day," the teacher added.



Initially, the classes will be held till noon. Attendance and school uniforms will not be necessary, especially for kids with health issues.

