Kerala Minor Dies Of Fever After Family Resorts To Superstitious Beliefs Over Medical Treatment

In an unfortunate incident, an 11-year-old girl in the Kannur district of Kerala died of fever after her parents allegedly opted for occult practices rather than giving her proper medical treatment.

Fatima, a seventh-grade student, succumbed to the illness after her parents, MC Abdul Sattar and MA Sabira refused to get her treated due to their superstitious beliefs, India Today reported.



Following the incident, police have registered a case of unnatural death after a complaint of one of their relatives.



Reportedly, the minor had been suffering from high fever for the past three days. The residents of the area alleged that the girl was treated through occult practices instead of giving her medical attention.



On Sunday, October 31, at around 3 am, Fatima was rushed to a private hospital in Kannur. However, the hospital authorities declared her brought dead.



The locals also alleged that another member of Fatima's family had died similarly after being denied medical attention.

Further Action To Be Taken After Post-Mortem Report

Kannur City Police said that the investigation is on and they would take further action after receiving the post-mortem report.



Meanwhile, the Kerala Law Reforms Commission submitted a comprehensive report to the state government to enact legislation and laws to prevent and curb witchcraft, superstition, and evil practices. Minister of Law, P Rajeeve submitted the report on Saturday, October 30, The New Indian Express reported.



The commission has taken note of the disturbing trends in society and the ineffectiveness of existing laws to deal with issues such as sorcery and moral policing. The report includes 13 bills.



The bill to prevent evil practices such as sorcery and black magic was mooted by the commission in 2019, on the lines of the anti-superstition and black magic act passed in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

