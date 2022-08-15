Celebrating Local Artists: Multinational Hospitality Group Launches Project To Support Artisans On Independence Day

'Experience Nila Legacy' is a collaborative project that aims to support native small businesses by bringing them to the mainstream and creating a platform for them to exhibit their craftsmanship. The renowned multinational hospitality group, Hyatt Regency, in collaboration with the Blue Yonder, a company building travel experiences in connection with the native people, have opted for this innovative way to celebrate Independence Day.

Both organisations believed it necessary to honour the indigenous artists, as they are exceptional craftspeople but do not receive much recognition for their works. Through this project, the collaborators are giving an opportunity for people to explore more authentic native handicrafts and are helping local artisans gain exposure.

An Experience Closer To The Roots

Bharathapuzha, also known as the Nila river, is the second longest river in Kerala and is well-known among artists for the exceptional quality of mud and clay present around the banks. In fact, the lives and livelihood of many artists who have settled on the banks of the river are closely attached to the Nila. As the river runs along the banks of the districts of Palakkad, Thrissur, and Malappuram, the river carries along a long line of tradition and trade for several potters, grass mat makers, and brass metal workers, traditional mirror moulders, and multiple other artists.

Honouring this inevitable cultural aspect of Kerala, the Hyatt Regency and The Blue Yonder organised the project to support local artisans. Their wide range of handcrafted and sustainable products will be up for display and sale on August 15. As per a report by The Print, the General Manager of Hyatt Regency has stated that "unique native products like the Killimangalam traditional grass mats, handloom fabrics, musical instruments, and products made of bamboo, pine and clay will be displayed at by Hyatt Regency, Thrissur on August 15". This would enable the artists to showcase the rich culture attached to the Nila river to a wider audience.

By encouraging local artists who have contributed in building the social, historical, and cultural heritage of the country, they hope to do their bit in paying respects to a nation that has always moved toward self-reliance.

