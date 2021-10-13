Vocal For Local! This StartUp Is Supporting Local Artisans By Going Digital

India has been the go-to tourist destination: scenic views, spicy and flavourful food, or aesthetic art and craft. Behind every piece of art lies a hundred unspoken words. Artefacts act as a gateway to understanding an individual's beliefs, feelings, traits, and culture or society.

There are many things that one can learn by simply observing and understanding the arts and crafts of that society. With a rich history in heritage, art and craft play a massive role in India's economy. However, Indian artisans have faced several issues continuing their heritage of making art and have been victims of financial insecurity, lack of digital awareness, higher cost of production and fewer opportunities in the market.

Registration Of More Than 200 People

With a backdrop of diminishing opportunities for local artisans and traditional Indian art, Kush Verma came up with AuthIndia in 2015, designed to serve as a digital platform for the local people to showcase their art. The motive was to encourage local artisans and craftsmen to explore opportunities for better financial avenues. After a few months, Saurabh Sharma and Rajkamal joined Kush, and a collective effort by the trio led to the registration of more than 200 people in 20 plus product categories.





In 2017, when the government of India applied the Goods and Services Tax(GST), several artisans backed off from the online platform because they did not want to pay the GST. Under the new tax regime, it was mandated that every online seller had to pay the GST. Therefore, AuthIndia had to halt operations because of the hesitancy of the artisans. Nevertheless, as they say, darkness does not last forever; when the pandemic hit the country, the Prime Minister advocated going 'Vocal for Local'.

Recognised Under Start-Up India Platform













Thus, Kush and his teammates came back together to restart AuthIndia, and as the movement gained pace, local artisans and craftsmen found themselves in a better place. The platform provided creative minds complete freedom to put their cultural products in front of the world digitally.

While speaking to The Logical Indian, Kush says, "Opportunity comes to everyone, but only a few make use of it. Relaunching at the perfect timing in April 2020, the growth has increased to manifolds." Every month, the organization now receives more than 5 million impressions and has now been recognized under the Start-up India initiative by the government.

