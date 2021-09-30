All section
Caste discrimination
This Tamil Nadu-Based Start-Up Helps People Find Domestic Help While Ensuring Dignity Of Labour

Image Credits: From The Source

Small Medium Business

This Tamil Nadu-Based Start-Up Helps People Find Domestic Help While Ensuring Dignity Of Labour

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Tamil Nadu,  30 Sep 2021 12:06 PM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Sakhi Employment Services and Maid Agency, which has provided livelihood to 15,000 women till now, is filling the vacuum by providing employment to the women seeking work and making it easier for families to find the right domestic help.

Finding a maid is a tedious task in India. Reportedly, over four million people in the country work as domestic helpers for people in middle as well as higher-income groups. Two-thirds of these workers are women.

There has been a rising demand over the years for domestic helpers, with the well-off families finding it easy to keep maids at home in order to run their homes smoothly. But it is never easy to get one without effort. However, a Tamil Nadu-based start-up 'Sakhi Employment Services and Maid Agency' is helping fill the vacuum in providing employment to the women seeking work and making it easier for families to find the right domestic help.

For Motcha Rackini P.L, the founder of the agency, the safety of her workers is the top priority. Often referred to as 'Happy Maid', she started this venture in 2006 at the age of 15 and has been working for women's empowerment since then.

"Our team visit villages. One finds many widows and mothers who are abandoned by their families. So, we identify them, encourage them to join us and then later provide free training to them in cooking, baby care, cleaning, etc," Dr Motcha told The Logical Indian.

"We also offer them free accommodation unless someone hires them as their house help. Our service is meant exclusively for women," she added.

Motcha added that the salary is paid directly to the maid by the owner. "We only collect a part of the commission sent by the owner," she said. She said that if the client is not satisfied with the domestic help, the agency replaces the maid without charging any extra money.

15,000 Employed So Far

So far, the agency has helped in providing employment to 15,000 women over the last 15 years, spread in many cities across India.

Motcha also started a hunger campaign during the COVID-19 crisis, where she provided ration kits to all maids and their families.

"Those who lost their jobs during the pandemic times would come and cry in front of me. The maids employed in homes were severely affected, they were able to afford only one meal a day. That is why I started this hunger campaign," she said.

Mocha's team consists of only four members in the office but the agency has more than 20,000 women working across India, mainly in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Govt Launches 'Elder Line', Country's First Pan-India Toll-Free Helpline For Senior Citizens



Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Motcha Felix 
Happy Maid 
Domestic Help 

