This Tamil Nadu-Based Start-Up Helps People Find Domestic Help While Ensuring Dignity Of Labour

Finding a maid is a tedious task in India. Reportedly, over four million people in the country work as domestic helpers for people in middle as well as higher-income groups. Two-thirds of these workers are women.

There has been a rising demand over the years for domestic helpers, with the well-off families finding it easy to keep maids at home in order to run their homes smoothly. But it is never easy to get one without effort. However, a Tamil Nadu-based start-up 'Sakhi Employment Services and Maid Agency' is helping fill the vacuum in providing employment to the women seeking work and making it easier for families to find the right domestic help.

For Motcha Rackini P.L, the founder of the agency, the safety of her workers is the top priority. Often referred to as 'Happy Maid', she started this venture in 2006 at the age of 15 and has been working for women's empowerment since then.



"Our team visit villages. One finds many widows and mothers who are abandoned by their families. So, we identify them, encourage them to join us and then later provide free training to them in cooking, baby care, cleaning, etc," Dr Motcha told The Logical Indian.



"We also offer them free accommodation unless someone hires them as their house help. Our service is meant exclusively for women," she added.



Motcha added that the salary is paid directly to the maid by the owner. "We only collect a part of the commission sent by the owner," she said. She said that if the client is not satisfied with the domestic help, the agency replaces the maid without charging any extra money.

15,000 Employed So Far

So far, the agency has helped in providing employment to 15,000 women over the last 15 years, spread in many cities across India.



Motcha also started a hunger campaign during the COVID-19 crisis, where she provided ration kits to all maids and their families.



"Those who lost their jobs during the pandemic times would come and cry in front of me. The maids employed in homes were severely affected, they were able to afford only one meal a day. That is why I started this hunger campaign," she said.



Mocha's team consists of only four members in the office but the agency has more than 20,000 women working across India, mainly in Tamil Nadu.

