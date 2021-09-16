All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kerala HC Allows Minor Rape Victim To Abort 26-Week-Old Foetus

Image Credit: The Times of India

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala HC Allows Minor Rape Victim To Abort 26-Week-Old Foetus

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Kerala,  16 Sep 2021 11:24 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Kerala High Court has permitted termination of pregnancy of a minor rape victim after 26 weeks, at her own risk. It said that birthing the child could lead to grave physical and mental consequences for the victim.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Kerala High Court allowed a minor rape victim to terminate her pregnancy after 26 weeks at her own risk. The Court also cited that it could not infringe upon the freedom of the woman's decision to bear the child. The Court noted the circumstances leading to the pregnancy and the minor's age and said that continuing to bear the child would involve grave injury to her mental and physical health.

According to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, which allows termination of pregnancy for rape victims, Bench said that such cases tend to hamper the woman's mental health.

Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act was passed in March and had raised the ceiling for abortion from 20 weeks to 24 weeks. However, the Act also mandates the approval of two registered doctors for the procedure to be carried out.

In this case, the girl and her family had moved to the High Court seeking an abortion because the Kozhikode Medical College had denied it because the foetus had reached an advanced stage. The Court allowed for the procedure to be carried out after a medical board allowed abortion after looking at the circumstances of the case.

'Protect The Child At All Costs If Born Alive': HC

However, the medical board had mentioned in its report that the expecting victim might need multiple inductions to abort the foetus. In case the induction procedure fails, the doctors would have to abort the foetus surgically. The mother is induced with labour pains in the second or the third trimester in the induction process.

The Court had also instructed the hospital authorities to preserve the blood and tissue samples of the foetus to conduct further medical tests.

"In case the child is born alive, the hospital authorities shall ensure that all necessary steps are taken for protecting the life of the child," the High Court Bench added.

Also Read: After Raids At Sonu Sood's Office, IT Sleuths Descend At His Residence In Mumbai

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Kerala HC 
Abortion 
Pregnancy 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Events Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X