Caste discrimination
After Raids At Sonu Sood's Office, IT Sleuths Descend At His Residence In Mumbai

Maharashtra,  16 Sep 2021 9:41 AM GMT

Officials raided six locations linked to the actor on Wednesday, September including the office of his charity based at his home in Juhu. A recent deal between the actor and a Lucknow-based real estate firm is under the scanner.

Hours after Income Tax sleuths raided actor Sonu Sood's office in Mumbai, they arrived at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Thursday, September 16. Officials raided six locations linked to the actor on Wednesday, September including the office of his charity based at his home in Juhu.

A recent deal between the actor and a Lucknow-based real estate firm is under the scanner. The survey continued till late hours and officials declined to disclose any information. The incident comes weeks after Sood met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who declared him brand ambassador for a "Desh ka Mentors" programme for school students. The actor played down talks of him joining politics.

Opposition Reacts

Meanwhile, Opposition parties have alleged a witch-hunt against the 48-year-old actor. TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to microblogging site Twitter to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kejriwal came out in support of the actor. "There are millions of difficulties on the path of truth, but the truth always wins. With Sonu Sood ji, there are prayers of lakhs of families of India who got Sonu ji support in difficult times," he tweeted, tagging a news report of the IT Department action.

Netizens too have come out in support of the actor. The hashtag #IndiaWithSonu Sood began trending on Twitter.


Philanthropic Work During COVID

The actor has been at the forefront of India's COVID fight ever since the virus struck India last year. He arranged for buses, trains and even flights to take hundreds of migrants, stranded and helpless in the lockdown, to their home state. During the second wave earlier this year, he organised oxygen for COVID patients.

In fact last year, he was even conferred the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his philanthropic work.

Also Read: India Saw 214% Rise In Fake News, Rumour Cases in 2020: Report

