Kerala Govt To Provide Offline Digital Classes To Students In Lakshadweep

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) decided on Monday, July 19, to provide offline classes for students of the Lakshadweep region. The digital classes, which is the offline version of 'First Bell 2.0', are for the students of the Lakshadweep region who study the Kerala state syllabus. This decision was taken after the Union Territory's Directorate of Education requested the state government and KITE to provide digital content offline to the students as there is an internet connectivity issue on the island, reported The News Minute.

Ensuing the visit of the Union Territory's education officer to the KITE office in Kerala, the decision was taken to provide the downloaded version of the digital class to the students of pre-primary to class 12 students. Over 6,000 students studying in 43 schools in Lakshadweep's 10 islands will benefit from this scheme.

Hi-Tech Training

In 2017, the KITE had provided 10-day training for 60 Lakshadweep teachers at KITE's office in Ernakulam. It was the year when the first phase of the Hi-Tech project was launched in Kerala. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kerala government's plan to provide advanced training to the teachers could not materialise, reported Times Of India.

"KITE has been providing necessary support to Lakshadweep Department of Education for setting-up Hi-tech classrooms, on request," said K Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE.

Also Read: Kerala's First Transgender RJ, Political Candidate Anannyah Kumari Alex Found Dead