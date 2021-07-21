Kerala's First Transgender RJ, Political Candidate Anannyah Kumari Alex Found Dead

A transwoman activist and Kerala's first transgender Radio Jockey, Anannyah Kumari Alex, was found dead on Tuesday, June 20, in an apartment in Kochi. The Kalamassery Police suspect Alex to have died by suicide.

The team said the autopsy would be conducted at the Government Medical College in the city on Wednesday. The deceased's friends have approached the Chief Minister's office seeking an inquiry into the case, ANI reported.

A native of Kollam's Peruman, the 28-year-old was the first transgender person from her community to contest the Kerala Assembly elections held in April. Besides being the first transgender RJ and a political contestant, Alex also worked as a make-up artist and a freelance fashion stylist.

Rift With Party Members

She had filed her nomination for the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP) from the Vengara constituency in Malappuram district. However, just a day before the election, she had suspended her campaign, alleging that she was being harassed by her party members and even received death threats.

Later, on the last day of withdrawal of nominations, she publicly appealed to people not to vote for DSJP.

Allegations Against Doctors

Days before her death, Alex had raised allegations of negligence against the doctors who conducted her sex-change operation last year in June at a Kochi hospital. She said she was facing difficulties in working swiftly due to severe physical pain. She was also reportedly facing a financial crunch.

In an interview with The Cue, Alex said she is a victim of gross negligence and suffered severe pain in her private parts. While identifying the doctors, she said was also allegedly denied her treatment reports.

"I'm a victim of gross medical negligence. My private part looks like a piece of meat; it has no resemblance to a vagina. I want to conduct re-surgery; I want justice," she said, reported The News Minute.

