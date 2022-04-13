Kindness Above All! Bus Operators Collect Rs 7 Cr For Treatment Of 2-Yr-Old Suffering From Genetic Disorder

All section
Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala,  13 April 2022 11:18 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

For the therapy of Gouri, the family requires a whopping Rs 16 crore, and so far, the crowdfunding bid has collected Rs 7 crore of the total amount.

A two-year-old girl, Gouri Lakshmi, belonging to the Shoranur town of Palakkad district in Kerala, was diagnosed with a genetic disorder, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), at this tender age. Her parents have not been able to afford the treatment due to insufficient funds, but as they say, god helps the needy in disguise; the bus operators emerged as the family's angel.

The private bus operators on the Manjeri-Kozhikode route had set aside their daily revenue on Monday, April 11, towards the gene therapy of the little girl.

Collected Rs 7 Crore

As many as 52 private buses on the same route operated as charity trips displaying posters with the photographs of Gouri on Monday. In the morning, P Ubaidullah, a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) from Malappuram, flagged off the 'Karunya Yathra' from the Manjeri bus stand.

The bus operators said they would take only the fuel expenses from the day's collection while employees presented their day's wages for the treatment of the girl.

For the therapy of Gouri, the family requires a whopping Rs 16 crore, and so far, the crowdfunding bid has collected Rs 7 crore of the total amount. Also, the Gouri Lakshmi Chikitsa Sahaya Samithi has embarked on spirited efforts to raise the remaining amount.

Remaining Amount

Gouri Lakshmi's parents, Liju K L and Nitha C S, visited the Kodappanakkal house of the Panakkad family on Sunday. They met Panakkad Syed Munnawarali Shihab Thangal to seek his assistance in raising the remaining money for the treatment.

Thangal requested the people of Kerala and said, "I request people from all walks of life in the state, including expats, to sincerely contribute to the treatment of the kid," quoted The Times of India.

He said that the residents of Kerala had come together to raise money for the treatment of children on many occasions and should join hands and work towards raising funds for Gouri Lakshmi as well.

Also Read: Hattrick! Yet Again, Thiruvananthapuram Bags National Award For Best Performing District Panchayat

