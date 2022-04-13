Hattrick! Yet Again, Thiruvananthapuram Bags National Award For Best Performing District Panchayat

The Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat has been honoured with the Deen Dayal Upadhyay national award for the best performance in the category. The panchayat has received this national recognition for the third time.

D Suresh Kumar, the district panchayat president, called the accolade an achievement of teamwork during testing times. The panchayat won the attainment for its varied project, which laid fruitful results.

Currently, Arya Rajendran S is serving as the mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. She earned the distinction of being the country's youngest mayor at the age of 20.

Maximum Benefit To The Public

During the financial year 2020-2021, the plan outlay of the district panchayat was utilised as follows: 99 per cent in general, 98 per cent in the special sub-plan, and 92 per cent in the Scheduled Tribes Sub Plan categories, respectively, reported The New Indian Express.

In the manufacturing sector alone, almost 32 per cent of different component schemes have been able to enforce excellent programmes for women, the elderly, transgender people, palliative care, and persons with disabilities. All the projects with stress on housing and water conservation have been able to bring the district panchayat to the forefront.

Medical Facilities

During the time when the COVID-19 pandemic led waves were at a peak, the infection containment activities were well-coordinated. Under the district panchayat, special wards were set up in all district hospitals and essential medicines and equipment were availed on time. Along with these facilities, they also ensured proper food was provided to the patients, as per the publication.

Under the Awas Project, the panchayat provides free dialysis services to kidney patients and free medicines to patients undergoing kidney and liver transplants. For the same, Rs 1 crore has been set apart.

Other Projects

Until now, the district panchayat has spent over Rs 3 crore on financial assistance schemes for Scheduled Castes and General Women employed in traditional handicrafts. Not only this, Rs 42 lakh has been spent on creating employment opportunities for women, stated the media. The district panchayat is also running varied projects to improve the productivity in farms and classroom development in SC/ST areas.

For the Padheyam project that provides free food to the poor, Rs 4.25 crore has been spent annually by the district panchayat.

The panchayat also offers a Snehasparsam scholarship for physically and mentally challenged students. They also provide a self-employment training scheme for differently-abled and an integrated treatment scheme for developmental disabilities in children.

