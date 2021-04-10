Kerala: Cop Gifts Bicycle To Class 3 Boy Who Was Accused Of 'Stealing' One From His Neighbour

In a heart-warming gesture, a police officer in Kerala gifted a bicycle to a nine-year old boy who was accused of stealing his neighbour's cycle.

The story was shared in a Facebook post by Latheef Attapadi, a shopkeeper in Palakkad's Sholayur. The post mentioned a boy studying in class 3rd, against whom, his neighbours filed a police complaint about stealing their new bicycle.

The Facebook post has gone viral, with over 13,000 people sharing it in the past two days. Latheef's post describes how police officials of Sholayur station, who were touched by the desperation of the child, decided to buy him a new bicycle.

"His childish desire to ride a bicycle had made the child take his neighbour's brand new bicycle. The issue, however, soon escalated into a complaint of theft with the neighbour going to the police accusing the boy of theft," said Latheef in his post.



The boy who had been accused of theft belonged to an impoverished family and had taken the cycle to his house.

When the cops started searching for the cycle, they were informed that the boy had parked the bicycle in his house. On being asked, the boy told the police that he wanted to just take a ride on it.

"Though police settled the issue amicably, Vinod Krishna, the Station House Officer of the Sholayur police station, was deeply moved by the incident and decided to buy him a new bicycle. For that, he came to my shop," added Latheef.



Latheef further mentioned in his post that he had learnt that the police officer too had humble beginnings, and that was the reason why he was able to empathise with the boy.



In an emotional tone, Latheef also mentioned, "After talking with him, I realised his experience and goodwill. He shared the story of how he did not have a cycle while he was a student. I also recalled my experience of having to rent out a bicycle since I couldn't own one. The experience of deprivation is the same everywhere."

He ended his post by saying that even though there might be complaints against police officers, one could always take pride that such officers with a good heart were there for our protection.



He appreciated the CI of Sholayur police station Vinod Krishna and his colleagues, who were instrumental in making the child happy.



