Brazilian Nurses Use Water-Filled Gloves To Simulate 'Human Touch' For Isolated COVID-19 Patients

The pandemic has affected the entire world alike. The effect of coronavirus on the human body can be deadly while it actuates a number of severe symptoms.

Besides, various mental health issues and other social effects among infected patients are also serious.

Due to the contagiousness of the infection, the recovery process from it requires complete physical isolation making it more difficult for the patients.

In an attempt to comfort the isolated COVID-19 patients, nurses in Brazil have come with an idea to mimic the 'human touch'.

This innovation by the Brazilian nurses encloses two disposable gloves tied to each other and filled with hot water.



The picture of this 'human touch' idea has gone viral on the internet.

Journalist Sadiq Bhat of the Gulf News tweeted the picture and named the idea 'The Hand of God'. The image shows a patient's hand between two water-filled gloves. In his caption, Bhat explained the idea in detail.

"'The hand of God' — nurses trying to comfort isolated patients in a Brazilian Covid isolation ward. Two disposable gloves tied, full of hot water, simulating impossible human contact. Salute to the front liners and a stark reminder of the grim situation our world is in!" he wrote.

He also saluted the front-line workers who have constantly been battling the COVID-19 situation.

The picture has received over 5,000 likes and nearly a thousand retweets. Many users have praised the Brazilian nurses for this noble idea.

The COVID-19 cases are witnessing a resurgence in Brazil as the country reported over 4000 daily deaths for the first time in 2021. The total death count in Brazil has now increased to 3,37,000.



