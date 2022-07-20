Heartwarming! Kerala Cop Helps NEET Aspirant Attend Exam On Time, Wins Praises For His Gesture

A Kerala police officer has won hearts on social media after his timely intervention helped a NEET aspirant reach the examination centre in time.

The cop, namely Tolson P Joseph, a sub-inspector in Ambalappuzha and his driver Joji Thomas helped Archa Das, a native of Kannamangalam, Chettikulangara, reach SDV School in Alappuzha town, which was her examination centre.



According to The New Indian Express, the authorities had printed the centre as SDV English Medium School near Ambalappuzha on the student's hall ticket, while the school was actually located near the Ambalappuzha taluk office in Alappuzha Town. After Archa realised she had reached the wrong venue, Tolson took her from Ambalappuzha to Alappuzha, with the police jeep covering 10 km in just 15 minutes.

Cop Alerted On Time

The police officials said the official in charge of verifying the hall ticket at the Al Huda English Medium School, Neerkunnam, spotted the difference in the centre and alerted him on time.



"Many students and parents suffer due to the ambiguity in the school address. Archa reached the school at 12.50 pm, and she was supposed to enter the hall at 1.20 pm," Tolson said.



"After entering the school, one of the helpers noticed the address. She immediately came out of the school compound with the girl aspirant, but her father couldn't be seen anywhere. Immediately, we took her in our jeep and rushed to SDV School in Alappuzha town," he added.

Das, Archa's father, thanked the SI and said if not for his timely action, his daughter would have missed the chance to write the prestigious examination.



Meanwhile, Kerala Police on Tuesday (July 19) took five women into custody in connection with the alleged incident of a girl forced to remove her innerwear before sitting for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses in the state's Kollam over the weekend, The Indian Express reported.



Earlier in the day, the police registered a case over the incident under sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after recording the girl's statement. Later, four more girls approached the police with similar complaints.

