This Forensic Expert Is Committed To Improve India's Criminal Justice Delivery System With Her Lab

When Priyanka Agrawal started her career 25 years ago, it was initially a struggle as being a graduate had limited options to become a doctor or an engineer. But she always wanted to do something different.

During her graduation, she started working in Trade fairs, where she had the enlightenment that she could be a good sales and marketing person, which gradually transformed into her forte, networking. Priyanka started with a small company which trusted her to handle their clients and taught her how to shed inhibitions and go from floor to floor of buildings housing corporates and interact with them directly.



In 2010, she started Connectel-India's first established Forensic Science Laboratory in Private Sector with International Accreditation of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Standards in Forensic Testing. It has been specified by NABL (A constituent boards of Quality Council of India), Government of India. The lab's reports are acceptable in 107 countries in the world under its accreditation.



Connectel deals with Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents, Finger Print and Signature examination, Handwriting and other physical documents, Audio and Video Examination, along with Crime Scene Investigation, which includes forensic photography.



"I started Connectel with a vision to become an entrepreneur. The name came from connecting and telling people what I wanted," Priyanka Agrawal, founder of Connectel, told The Logical Indian.



"Security industry has always fascinated me. When I came across the forensic industry in my research, I was kicked as this can give me the satisfaction of doing something different and bringing a change in society. I immediately quit my job and enrolled in the LLB Program to start my Law studies. I relaunched my company in 2019, and here we are, India's first Forensic Science Laboratory in Private Sector to have an International Accreditation by the Government of India," she said.

Impartial And Confidential Forensic Testing

Connectel has a standard operating protocol laid out by NABL, which establishes all the forensic testing to be done impartially and confidentially. They are experts in post-crime investigation and give true and credible investigation reports within a limited time frame to help law enforcement agencies crack the cases in time and help indigent customers in their Right to Speedy Trial enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India.



The USP is demonstrating Quality in Investigation while demonstrating technical competence without errors.



"Our clients are happy with us only because we support them throughout their legal process by ensuring our availability 24x7," Priyanka said.



Although the forensic industry has existed since 2001, Priyanka believes it has become prominent in the last five years.



"When I started my career in Forensic Industry, my first step was understanding the law. It gave me insight into the industry being totally unorganised presently in the country, especially in the commercial sector. Hence my first step was to ensure Connectel be known as a Quality compliant brand and contribute to the society by bringing reforms in the criminal justice system," Priyanka shared.



Due to minimal job opportunities and growth, she said, forensic experts move to other avenues, whereas millions of cases remain pending due to a lack of forensic testing reports.



She said that Connectel's Forensic Division getting accredited by NABL will open the field for other forensic services providers to engage in quality and generate employment and growth of young scientific officers.

Dominated By Women

The forensic team at Connectel is dominated by Female Forensic Experts, having a share of 95 per cent.



"They have worked non-stop for seven days 18 hours a day, in a few forensic jobs without rest. I believe what we are today is due to them being my strength," Priyanka said.



Connectel is at par when demonstrating quality and technical competence in similarly accredited forensic labs worldwide.



"We expected it to be of advantage the moment we got accredited. We are in regular dialogue with the government, and we are sure the same shall be resolved legally in the coming days. It shall not only benefit us but the entire private sector of Forensic Industry and the Criminal Justice system," the entrepreneur said.



Currently, Connectel is accredited for the scope of Digital Forensics, Physical and Crime Scene Investigation. Once the ambiguity is resolved with the department, it plans to expand into DNA, Toxicology, Ballistics and Chemical Scope of Forensic testing, making the lab a one-stop station for all forensic testing requirements of indigent customers and law enforcement agencies.

