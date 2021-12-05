All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Fighting Against All Odds, Keralas Kattunayakan Tribal Girl Becomes First To Get Engineering Degree

Image Credits: The New Indian Express, Pixabay

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Fighting Against All Odds, Kerala's Kattunayakan Tribal Girl Becomes First To Get Engineering Degree

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Kerala,  5 Dec 2021 5:31 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Sruthi Raj fought all the obstacles and became the first one in the Kattunayakan tribe to successfully complete engineering degree.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A Kattunayakan tribal girl from Kerala named Sruthi Raj has crossed all the barriers and become the first person in her community to successfully complete her engineering degree.

Sruthi stays in Chelur in Kattikulam in a Nethaji tribal colony. According to her, she achieved this degree with all her dedication, focus, and hard work despite facing hurdles on her way.

Sruthi's Career Journey

Talking to The New Indian Express she said, "I scored 86 % in my SSLC exams. By scoring higher marks, my higher studies were sponsored. After higher studies, my college journey started full of hurdles and struggles."

In 2014-2018, Sruthi enrolled in Government Engineering College, Wayanad for BTech in Electronics and Communication(E&C). She also said that she was twice failed in the first two attempts in microprocessor and controller paper. But she tried again and joined special coaching for that and finally cleared the paper in her third attempt.

Finally, she completed her degree with 60% marks.Sruthi dreams of getting a job in the public sector services. She completed her standard 10th from Government HSS in Kattikulam. At present, she is preparing for the Public Service Commission examinations.

Also Read: Delhi HC's Justice Pratibha Singh Makes It To Top 50 Most Influential People Judges List

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Pratibha Sahu
BTech 
Kattunayakan tribe 
Kerala 
tribal girl 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X