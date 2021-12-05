Fighting Against All Odds, Kerala's Kattunayakan Tribal Girl Becomes First To Get Engineering Degree

A Kattunayakan tribal girl from Kerala named Sruthi Raj has crossed all the barriers and become the first person in her community to successfully complete her engineering degree.



Sruthi stays in Chelur in Kattikulam in a Nethaji tribal colony. According to her, she achieved this degree with all her dedication, focus, and hard work despite facing hurdles on her way.

Sruthi's Career Journey

Talking to The New Indian Express she said, "I scored 86 % in my SSLC exams. By scoring higher marks, my higher studies were sponsored. After higher studies, my college journey started full of hurdles and struggles."

In 2014-2018, Sruthi enrolled in Government Engineering College, Wayanad for BTech in Electronics and Communication(E&C). She also said that she was twice failed in the first two attempts in microprocessor and controller paper. But she tried again and joined special coaching for that and finally cleared the paper in her third attempt.



Finally, she completed her degree with 60% marks.Sruthi dreams of getting a job in the public sector services. She completed her standard 10th from Government HSS in Kattikulam. At present, she is preparing for the Public Service Commission examinations.



