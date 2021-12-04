Delhi HC's Justice Pratibha Singh Makes It To Top 50 Most Influential People Judges List

Delhi High Court judge Justice Pratibha Singh was listed among the top 50 most influential people (IP) in the Judges' list of 2021. The list revealed are the picks of the monthly magazine, Managing IP.

The list includes the names of prominent personalities from five different backgrounds, including 21 industry leaders, nine judges and public officials, five notable individuals, and six IP authorities. These are the people in the sectors of intellectual property law, policy and business backgrounds, LiveLaw reported.

Formative Years

Justice Singh completed her graduation from University Law College, Bangalore, and was later offered the ODASSS scholarship by the Cambridge Commonwealth Trust to pursue LL.M at the University of Cambridge.

After completing her postgraduate degree, Singh enrolled with the Bar in 1991 and reportedly was recognised as one of India's prominent Intellectual Property lawyers before she moved to the Bench. She held distinction in dealing with trademarks, designs, patents, copyrights, etc.

She also became a member of the Intellectual Property Rights think tank (IPR) and made her mark by handling sensitive works, including drafting the first National IPR Policy in 2015.

She was also a member of the panel that had recommended establishing the Delhi High Court IP Division this year, specialising in dealing with Intellectual Property cases.

