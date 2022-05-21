All section
Caste discrimination
Karnataka: Police, Villagers Form Human Chain To Rescue Four From Drowning In Flash Flood

Image Credit- The New Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka: Police, Villagers Form Human Chain To Rescue Four From Drowning In Flash Flood

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  21 May 2022 10:03 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The four friends were travelling in the car and were unaware that the brook had such a force and waded through it. When they reached the middle of the overpass, they got wrecked as the water was flowing over the canal.

In a rescue operation on Thursday (May 19) night, villagers and the police officials pulled out four people to safety after their vehicle got stuck in the middle of a profuse stream near Nelugal village of Lakshmeshwar in Gadag district of Karnataka.

The four friends were travelling in the car and were unaware that the brook had such a force and waded through it. When they reached the middle of the overpass, they got wrecked as the water was flowing over the canal.

They waited for some time but had to get down from the four-wheeler, but they soon started to get washed away in the flood. Three of the four friends got hold of a tree, while one climbed on top of a rock in the middle of the creek.

Villagers Came For Rescue

Fortunately, the loud cries by the friends for help and the unmoving car in the middle of the bridge with switched on highlights got the attention of the villagers nearby. The village residents called up the cops and other villagers and gathered near the water stream in large numbers. The police officials planned a human chain and pro swimmers led the people to rescue the stranded passengers.

One team of two swimmers reached the tree and brought three stranded people to safety, while the other team rescued the lone person who took shelter on the top of a rock. The rescued people thanked everyone who saved them and called it a new lease of life.

Were Returning From Nearby Village

The stranded people were identified as Dr Prabhu Mansoor, Basavanagouda Tegginmani, Veeresh Dambal and Chennaveergouda Patil; all aged 40 were the residents of Hebbal village near Shirahatti Taluk of the same district. They were on their way back from Nelugal village. Soon after the rescue operation, the car got washed away and clung near the stream's retaining wall.

According to The New Indian Express, a resident from Nelugal village said, "We saw the car stranded over the bridge. When we heard screams, we informed the police and other villagers. As the car was being washed away, the passengers started getting down, but they could not come out as the stream was flowing at high speeds. We decided to form a human chain and rescued them," they reported.

Also Read: Delhi Traffic Police Apologises To Man Mistakenly Challaned; Netizens Call It "A Big Thing"

Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Karnataka Flash Floods 
Human Chain 
Gadag District 

