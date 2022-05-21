Delhi Traffic Police Apologises To Man Mistakenly Challaned; Netizens Call It "A Big Thing"

In a rare sighting, the Delhi Traffic Police has apologised to a man who was penalised for not wearing a helmet while driving a car. The traffic police stated in a tweet through its official handle that it happened "inadvertently due to a technical glitch".

The man was fined under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act. Further, the e-challan sent to Ajith A was for "driving or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven by wearing a protective headgear not securely fastened to the head of the wearer (helmet) (chin strap)", reported NDTV.

Annoyed over the e-challan, a video that surfaced on social media showed the individual driving his car while wearing a helmet.

Delhi Traffic Police Issued Clarification

The Delhi Traffic Police clarified via Twitter on May 20 and wrote, "An e-challan was erroneously issued to an individual driving a car, for not wearing a helmet. It happened inadvertently due to a technical glitch, which has now been rectified. Adoption of state of the art technology has ensured that such errors are minimised."

In the same thread, the department shared the picture of the Traffic Police Official apologising to the man and giving a flower to him. The image is captioned, "We regret the inconvenience caused to the individual".

Netizens Reaction

Netizens admired the Traffic Police's gesture and hoped that it would give inspiration to others.

A user commented, "Thanks for rectifying errors. Kindly motivate road users to keep indicator on before turning to any side for safety of followers...as well as give way to ambulance on the right lane as done in CWG as dedicated green corridor... to save precious lives...thanks".

Another user replied, "It's a big thing that it has been acknowledged.. great work".

Another user wrote, "On the ground scope for further improvement is always there but certainly,dear @dtptraffic & @DelhiPolice both are quite active & responsive on @Twitter,this regular public police interaction is an extremely useful practice,hope others are inspired."

