Karnataka: 19-Yr-Old Volley Player & Daughter Of Auto Driver Is Helping People Find Oxygen, Medical Supplies

For the past few months, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen many people step out of their zone to help the people in need. Habeebunissa, a 19-year-old do-gooder from Karntaka's Davangere, has been helping people with medical supplies.

An international volleyball player of repute, she has stepped out to distribute masks, arranging oxygen and even provide home-cooked food for nomadic families in her city.

Stepping Up When Many Stepped Back

Habeebunissa's father is an autorickshaw driver but their limited means did not stop her from lending a helping hand in arranging for an oxygen cylinder for a patient at CG Hospital.

Recently, a video of her carrying the oxygen cylinder on her brother's bike had gone viral and won many hearts, reported The New Indian Express. With lockdown restrictions, it was challenging to arrange an oxygen cylinder for the patient, however, she decided to the help in saving the patient's life.

"It is our duty to save humanity from the clutches of the COVID-19. The Youth Congress is funding my initiative to provide cylinders and other social work, with some contribution from my father," said Habeebunissa.

The publication reported that her father had been facing difficulties in making the ends meet amid the crisis but is proud of Habeebunissa's efforts to help the society.

Karnataka continues to see a steady surge in cases, taking the reports into consideration the Chief Minister on Friday, May 21, announced the extension of the lockdown till June 7.

