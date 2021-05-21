'Khush Rahiye': Boy Writes Special Message On Meal Boxes For COVID Patients

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has brought the country to a grinding halt. Several reasons have been been pointed out to be the cause of the destruction— people letting their guards down, virus variants, and the government's unpreparedness. However, the citizens have still been putting a brave fight to contain the outbreak.

Compassionate individuals are moving mountains to help the ones in need whether it is by arranging for a hospital bed or scouting through a barrage of information to find verified leads.

A young boy scribbling a heartwarming message on the meal boxes prepared by his mother for the COVID-infected patients has gone viral on social media, striking a chord with the netizens.

"This boy's mother cooks for Covid patients and this sweet boy writes 'Be happy' on each box for them," wrote Twitter user '@manishsarangal1' while sharing the picture.

In another tweet, he revealed that Aadvik Gautam had been helping his mother in preparing the meals that could be delivered to the patients. Aadvik can be seen surrounded by meal boxes, and taking his own sweet time to write "Khush Rahiye" (Be Happy) on the lid of the boxes.

In three days, the tweet has garnered over 17,000 likes and has been retweeted over 3,000 times. Internet users have praised the child's gesture of adding a dose of positivity to the food.

In a separate incident, two biker brothers from Bengaluru— Murthaza Junaid and Muteeb Zoheb have started volunteering as ambulance drivers to ferry the patients. They shared that people were in distress in the absence of critical medical services, hence they decided to lend a helping hand amid the crisis.

