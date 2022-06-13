In Violence-Hit Kanpur, Hindu Youth Donates Blood To Save Mother Of Muslim Jawan Posted In J&K

The Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh witnessed a communally tense atmosphere after the June 3 violent protests against the alleged objectionable comment against Prophet Muhammad. Amid this, a 35-year-old man has set an example of social harmony by donating blood to a Muslim woman undergoing dialysis.

The attendants of the woman Shahana had requested help stating that she needed more blood. To this SOS, a complete stranger Abhimanyu Gupta voluntarily responded and was ready to aid.

Help Received

Shahana is a resident of the adjoining Kannauj district and is the mother of army jawan Adnan Khan, currently posted in the Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abhimanyu is a resident of the Cantt area in the city and is a social activist as well as a lawyer. He apparently received a phone call from the woman's family requesting him to help save the woman's life. She was in dire need of two units of blood as she had to undergo dialysis.

Without delay, the social activist decided to save the woman's life and immediately rushed to Ursala hospital and reached the Blood Unit to donate his blood.

He said, "I am satisfied that I have helped a mother whose son is ready to sacrifice his life for us Indians. This small gesture of mine is nothing in front of what her son is doing at the borders. Our religion may be different, but the colour of our blood is the same. Also, we are Indian first and then Hindu and Muslims," quoted The Times of India.

Family Members Thanked The Man

Shahana has been suffering from a kidney ailment and requires regular blood transfusions, which will keep her alive. She was supposed to undergo dialysis at Seven Air Force hospital on Saturday, June 11.

Shahana's son Adnan said, "I don't have words for Abhimanyu. As per my family members, someone suggested that we should try to contact lawyer-cum-social activist Abhimanyu Gupta," quoted the publication.

