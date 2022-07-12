All section
Caste discrimination
Epitomes Of Harmony! Kanpur Muslim Brothers Serve Amarnath Pilgrims, Carry Devotees On Their Backs

Image Credits: Wikipedia, The New Indian Express

Uplifting
Epitomes Of Harmony! Kanpur Muslim Brothers Serve Amarnath Pilgrims, Carry Devotees On Their Backs

Jammu and Kashmir,  12 July 2022 8:39 AM GMT

Intending to serve the pilgrims going to the revered shrine of Amarnath, Irshad and Shamshad approached Kanpur's Shiv Sevak Samiti. They volunteered to go to Baltal for the service of devotees.

Sending out a message of communal harmony, two Muslim brothers from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have engaged themselves in the service of Amarnath pilgrims at Baltal base camp, where they reached much before the yatra started.

Intending to serve the pilgrims going to the revered Shrine of Amarnath, Irshad and Shamshad approached Kanpur's Shiv Sevak Samiti, headed by BJP MLA Raghunandan Bhadauria. They volunteered to go to Baltal for the service of devotees.

Shiv Sevak Samiti is an organisation that takes goods for langar and other amenities for the Amarnath pilgrims every year. The Samiti puts up its camp in Baltal and serves the devotees at the langar.

"However, this time, the samiti delegation has also taken five e-rickshaws to help the older adults reach the cave shrine," Sheelu Verma, Samiti's general secretary, told The New Indian Express.

Currently, the BJP MLA is at the camp and stays there during the entire yatra to overlook the organisation's operations. This year, Verma stated that when samiti was sending goods to Baltal for the camp and langar, a loader driver Irshad approached them and expressed his wish to go to the area. Irshad, along with his brother Shamshad took the goods on a loader, driving it from Kanpur to Baltal on minimum charges.

On reaching Baltal, both the brothers who had gone to deliver the goods for the camp and the langar decided to stay back with other members of Shiv Sewa Samiti and serve the devotees.

Drive E-Rickshaws To Ferry Devotees

According to Verma, both went to the Shrine to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and started their service to the devotees at the base camp. With their loader parked at the camp, both the brothers drive e-rickshaw to ferry the devotees to 2.5 km on Baradi road to minimise the hardships of the route to the Shrine. Acknowledging their skills, the shrine board has issued the card of 'Sevadaar' to both the brothers.

Ahead of Baradi Road, where they leave the devotees, they help them cross the cave route through Gyan Giri Ashram. They even take the senior citizens and physically challenged people on their back to the destination. They help at least 180-200 devotees to reach the Shrine daily.

Earning their livelihood by driving the loader in Kanpur, Irshad and Shamshad hail from the Juhi Gadha locality of the city. Having lost their father at an early age, the brothers are supported by their mother, Munni, who sells vegetables.

Also Read: 82-Yr-Old Kerala Ex-MLA Defies All Odds, Wins 2 Bronze Medals At World Masters Athletics Championship

Writer : Tashafi Nazir
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Kanpur Brothers 
Amarnath Pilgrims 
Amarnath Yatra 
Amarnath Devotees 

