All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
82-Yr-Old Kerala Ex-MLA Defies All Odds, Wins 2 Bronze Medals At World Masters Athletics Championship

Image Credits: Mathrubhumi

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

82-Yr-Old Kerala Ex-MLA Defies All Odds, Wins 2 Bronze Medals At World Masters Athletics Championship

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  11 July 2022 9:22 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

MJ Jacob from Piravom won medals in the 200m and 80m hurdles competitions in the men's M80 category. He now plans to work more on his fitness, improve his performance and win a gold at the Masters in 2023.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Giving the latest example of 'age has no bar', an 82-year-old former MLA and CPM veteran from Kerala has clinched two bronze medals for India in the World Masters Athletics Championship (WMAC) 2022, which concluded in Finland on Sunday (July 10).

MJ Jacob won medals in the 200-metre and 80-metre hurdles competitions in the men's M80 category (aged between 80-84). The athlete from Piravom now plans to work more on his fitness, improve his performance and win a gold at the Masters in 2023.

According to the local media, Jacob had bagged three gold medals for 80m hurdles, 200m hurdles, and a long-jump in the Kerala state masters athletic meet last year. In addition, he had won medals in Asia Masters Athletics, and several other world meets.

"I have served my nation as a politician and now as a sportsperson. I am excited and will participate in more events in the future," he told The New Indian Express.

Since childhood, the athlete has always been interested in sports and started participating in international athletic events in 2006. He represented Piravom in the state assembly from 2006 to 2011, besides serving as Thirumarady panchayat president and Ernakulam district panchayat member in 1981-82 and 1998-99, respectively.

Jacob will return to India on July 13 from Finland after attending the closing ceremony.

Follows Healthy Style Diligently

The CPM veteran attributed his success to the healthy lifestyle he has been following diligently for many years. "I wake up at 4 am and go jogging. I often do yoga and exercises to strengthen my body. When I stayed at the MLA hostel in Thiruvananthapuram, I practised at the university stadium daily. I eat what's healthy and necessary for my body," he said.

Even after being elected as panchayat president and MLA, he participated in sports meets held at the state, national and international levels. "It is tough to get selection in individual categories for international meets. This is my first such event," he added.

In the 2006 Kerala assembly elections, the 82-year-old defeated Kerala Congress veteran TM Jacob. However, he lost to the same opponent in 2011 by a slight margin of 157 votes.

After TM Jacob's death, the former MLA contested against KC leader's son Anoop Jacob but was defeated. After losing again in the 2016 elections, MJ Jacob focussed more on his fitness and started participating in athletics competitions as he continued his political activities.

Also Read: COVID Impact! 70% Senior Citizens Didn't Have Access To Proper Healthcare During Pandemic, Finds Survey



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Kerala Ex-MLA 
MJ Jacob 
World Masters Athletics Championship 
CPM Veteran 

Must Reads

No, He Is Not Muslim Scholar Delivering Provocative Speech Calling For Extremist Hindu Action
Old Video Of People Firing At Buffalo In Pakistan Viral With False Claim
My Story: 'I'm The Youngest E-Gamer Of India & Want To Represent My Country At International Stage'
82-Yr-Old Kerala Ex-MLA Defies All Odds, Wins 2 Bronze Medals At World Masters Athletics Championship
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X