82-Yr-Old Kerala Ex-MLA Defies All Odds, Wins 2 Bronze Medals At World Masters Athletics Championship

Giving the latest example of 'age has no bar', an 82-year-old former MLA and CPM veteran from Kerala has clinched two bronze medals for India in the World Masters Athletics Championship (WMAC) 2022, which concluded in Finland on Sunday (July 10).

MJ Jacob won medals in the 200-metre and 80-metre hurdles competitions in the men's M80 category (aged between 80-84). The athlete from Piravom now plans to work more on his fitness, improve his performance and win a gold at the Masters in 2023.



According to the local media, Jacob had bagged three gold medals for 80m hurdles, 200m hurdles, and a long-jump in the Kerala state masters athletic meet last year. In addition, he had won medals in Asia Masters Athletics, and several other world meets.



"I have served my nation as a politician and now as a sportsperson. I am excited and will participate in more events in the future," he told The New Indian Express.

Since childhood, the athlete has always been interested in sports and started participating in international athletic events in 2006. He represented Piravom in the state assembly from 2006 to 2011, besides serving as Thirumarady panchayat president and Ernakulam district panchayat member in 1981-82 and 1998-99, respectively.

Jacob will return to India on July 13 from Finland after attending the closing ceremony.

Follows Healthy Style Diligently

The CPM veteran attributed his success to the healthy lifestyle he has been following diligently for many years. "I wake up at 4 am and go jogging. I often do yoga and exercises to strengthen my body. When I stayed at the MLA hostel in Thiruvananthapuram, I practised at the university stadium daily. I eat what's healthy and necessary for my body," he said.

Even after being elected as panchayat president and MLA, he participated in sports meets held at the state, national and international levels. "It is tough to get selection in individual categories for international meets. This is my first such event," he added.

In the 2006 Kerala assembly elections, the 82-year-old defeated Kerala Congress veteran TM Jacob. However, he lost to the same opponent in 2011 by a slight margin of 157 votes.



After TM Jacob's death, the former MLA contested against KC leader's son Anoop Jacob but was defeated. After losing again in the 2016 elections, MJ Jacob focussed more on his fitness and started participating in athletics competitions as he continued his political activities.

