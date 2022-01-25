All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meet Jiya Rai, 12-Year-Old Girl With Autism, Who Received Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Image Credit: ANI

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Jiya Rai, 12-Year-Old Girl With Autism, Who Received Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  25 Jan 2022 8:39 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Jiya Rai swam to Gateway of India from Elephanta Island, a distance of 14 km in 03 hrs 27 mins and 30 sec on February 15, 2020, and is still the current holder of the world record for the youngest girl with ASD to swim 14 km in open waters.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Jiya Rai, a 12-year-old young girl, has been conferred with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 --highest civilian award for below 18 years-- under the category of open water swimming. While dedicating her record-breaking achievement to raise awareness regarding autism, the Class 8 student from the Navy Children School, in 8 hours and 40 minutes, swam 36 km on February 17, 2021.

Jiya herself is a known case of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) as well. Madan Rai, the father of the young swimmer, is posted at INS Kunjali, reported ANI.

Jiya Rai's Record

Jiya herself is an India Open Water Para Swimmer and a world record holder in the open water swimming category. The 12-year-old commenced her record-breaking swim in the early morning hours of February 17 last year. Jiya started from Bandra-Worli Sea Link at 03:50 am and reached the Gateway of India at 12:30 hrs. The above-mentioned swimming feat was fully done under the supervision of the Swimming Association of Maharashtra, a widely renowned body of the Swimming Federation of India.

Furthermore, the release said the event was also associated with the FIT India Movement by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs.

A Trend Setter

Earlier, Jiya had swum to Gateway of India from Elephanta Island, a distance of 14 kilometres in 03 hrs 27 minutes and 30 sec on February 15, 2020, and is still the current holder of the world record for the youngest girl with ASD to swim 14 kilometres in open waters.

Also Read: Syed Modi India International: PV Sindhu Defeats Malvika Bansod To Clinch Gold, Wins A Tournament After 2 Yrs

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 
Swimmer 
Autism 
Girl 
Award 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X