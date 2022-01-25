Meet Jiya Rai, 12-Year-Old Girl With Autism, Who Received Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Jiya Rai, a 12-year-old young girl, has been conferred with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 --highest civilian award for below 18 years-- under the category of open water swimming. While dedicating her record-breaking achievement to raise awareness regarding autism, the Class 8 student from the Navy Children School, in 8 hours and 40 minutes, swam 36 km on February 17, 2021.

Jiya herself is a known case of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) as well. Madan Rai, the father of the young swimmer, is posted at INS Kunjali, reported ANI.

Jiya Rai's Record

Jiya herself is an India Open Water Para Swimmer and a world record holder in the open water swimming category. The 12-year-old commenced her record-breaking swim in the early morning hours of February 17 last year. Jiya started from Bandra-Worli Sea Link at 03:50 am and reached the Gateway of India at 12:30 hrs. The above-mentioned swimming feat was fully done under the supervision of the Swimming Association of Maharashtra, a widely renowned body of the Swimming Federation of India.

Furthermore, the release said the event was also associated with the FIT India Movement by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs.

A Trend Setter

Earlier, Jiya had swum to Gateway of India from Elephanta Island, a distance of 14 kilometres in 03 hrs 27 minutes and 30 sec on February 15, 2020, and is still the current holder of the world record for the youngest girl with ASD to swim 14 kilometres in open waters.

