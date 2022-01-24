Syed Modi India International: PV Sindhu Defeats Malvika Bansod To Clinch Gold, Wins A Tournament After 2 Yrs

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu bagged the women's singles title at the Syed Modi International tournament on Sunday (January 23). At the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium, top-seed Sindhu outclassed her opponent Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in a thunderous summit bout that lasted for approximately 35 minutes.

The 26-year-old shuttler came in with an aggressive game plan from the get-go which helped her win the first game comprehensively. After that, the two-time Olympic medallist continued with her A-game and used the winning momentum to wrapped up the match in straight sets.

'Every Win Motivates To Perform Better'

Reacting to his daughter's top display in the final of the Syed Modi International tournament, PV Ramana told ANI that he is extremely delighted with the result.

"Though this is 300, it's a title and we are very happy and hope that she will definitely continue this. A victory is a victory and no offence that in 2019, because of the pandemic or some other issues, she played the finals but couldn't get the title. For sportspersons, every win motivates them to perform better," Ramana said.

Furthermore, PV Ramana also lauded shuttler Malvika Bansod and stated that India is dependent on youngsters currently.

Earlier in the day, the Syed Modi India International 2022 men's singles final was declared as a 'No Match', Badminton World Federation (BWF) had announced on Sunday. The final of the men's singles was slated to be fought between Lucas Claerbout and Arnaud Merkle.

