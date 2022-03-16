After 18 Yrs Of Hard Work Jharkhand Undergrad Illuminates Village With His Handmade Turbine

Indian government claims to be one of the fastest-growing nations in the world. Still, despite so many efforts, there are regions in the country that do not have access to basic amenities such as food, potable water, electricity, etc.

The same is the case in Ramgarh, a cantonment town in Jharkhand. Troubled by recurring power outages, Kedar Prasad Mahto, a -year-old undergraduate resident of the town, has successfully made a turbine on a brook flowing near his village. The handmade turbine took 18 years of hard work and is now generating 5 Kilo Watt (KW) electricity capable of illuminating the streets and a temple in his village.

Determined Since 2004

Mahto was determined to generate power since 2004 when he was studying in school. At that time, out of curiosity, he even managed to generate 12 volts of electricity. There was no turning back for him after that.

Mahto consistently worked on his project and did his first experiment at Amjharia on Senegarha River, about a kilometre from his village Byang, which was washed away in the rainwater. He said he restarted work on his project by constructing a concrete column in the middle of the river. He fitted a turbine, including armature, magnet, coil and other parts, and ultimately succeeded.

Generates 5 KW Electricity

The handmade turbine generates 5 KW electricity with a capacity of illuminating 40-45 bulbs at a time of 100 watts.

Mahto devoted 18 years of his life to making this turbine, dynamo and generator on his own. He got so caught up in his project's devotion that he could not even finish his graduation.

Gradually he developed more interest in the field and started working as an electrician, which later became his source of income. Whatever money Mahto saved, he passionately invested in his project; as of now, he has spent around Rs 3 lakh from his pocket.

Future Aspiration And Support

Mahto aspires to illuminate every nook and corner by making his village self-sufficient in power generation.

As with every passionate story, Mahto's family was also not in favour of his dedication towards his project. With time his family started appreciating his talent, along with locals full of praise for him.

A village said, "We are proud of him. I believe if he is provided support by the state government, he will succeed in illuminating the entire region," quoted The New Indian Express.

The village head, Suraj Nath Bhokta, also relished Mahto's efforts and said, "Recently, when there was a power cut during Saraswati Puja, it was Kedar who provided electricity to illuminate the puja pandal," as per the publication.

Also Read: Here's How A Life-Size Statue Of This Tamil Nadu Youth Made The Family Happy 2 Yrs After His Death