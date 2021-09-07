Inspiring! Jharkhand Teacher Transforms Mud Walls Into Blackboards To Continue Classes During COVID

All section
Jharkhand,  7 Sep 2021 11:40 AM GMT

Fearing the children might lose on education and drop out, Kumar came up with the idea of painting the entire village and transforming it into a classroom, where walls served as blackboards, and caricatures and alphabets were drawn in many places.

A teacher in Jharkhand has become a torchbearer and leading by example by transforming the mud walls to blackboards to ensure the children in the village continue to receive their education, as they found it difficult to attend the e-classes and did not have access to smartphones.

Sapan Kumar has drawn attention towards himself through his dedication to his profession and the well being of rural children of the Dumarthar village in the Dumka district. He is the principal of Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya, situated in the village.

Impressed by his efforts, Kumar has been invited by Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, to New Delhi to present his teaching model, The New Indian Express reported.

Reason Behind The Innovative Idea

The village is a tribal-dominated area, and the children have minimum to no access to smartphones and the internet, due to which they couldn't attend the online classes.

Fearing the children might lose on education and drop out, Kumar came up with this unique idea. He painted the entire village into a classroom, where walls served as blackboards, and caricatures and alphabets were drawn in many places.

The students solve assignments and tests on these blackboards, and the teachers teach them through loudspeakers.

"Kumar's Teaching Is Real Education"

Lauding the principal for his efforts, Narayan Singh called Kumar's model the natural way of teaching. "This is the real education which makes our country and the world move forward. This is the natural method of teaching the children," the Deputy Chairman was quoted as saying.

He also told Kumar he would pay a visit to the village and said he would discuss the requirements of the village students with his colleagues. Kumar told Singh that the model was meant for the poor and underprivileged children and could be officially adopted by the state or the country.

Recognitions

For his innovation, Kumar was nominated for the National Teachers' Award. He has also earned praise from different intellectuals of the industry around the world.

Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his initiative in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Also Read: TN Tables 'Right To Sit' Bill; Mandates ShopsTo Provide Seating Facilities For Employees

Jharkhand 
Village 
Classroom 
dumarthar 
dumka 
sapan kumar 

