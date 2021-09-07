All section
TN Tables Right To Sit Bill; Mandates ShopsTo Provide Seating Facilities For Employees

Credits: The New Indian Express 

Uplifting
TN Tables 'Right To Sit' Bill; Mandates ShopsTo Provide Seating Facilities For Employees

Tamil Nadu,  7 Sep 2021 9:21 AM GMT

The bill stated that workers are made to stand all the hours, which has resulted in adverse health effects.

The Tamil Nadu government has mandated that owners and employers of the establishments, including showrooms, textile shops, jewellery stores, provide seating facilities to all the employees.

The 'Right To Sit' bill was tabled on Monday, September 6, in the Legislative Assembly, benefitting thousands of people working in small and big establishments. It was introduced by Labour Welfare Minister and Skills Development CV Ganesan. He sought to amend the Tamil Nadu Shops and Act, 1947, by adding a sub-section to it, The Hindu reported.

"The premises of every establishment shall have suitable seating arrangements for employees, so that they may take advantage of any opportunity to sit during their work, thereby avoiding 'on their toes' situation throughout the working hours," the media quoted the proposed Section 22-A to the Act.

Adverse Health Effects

This will provide a huge relief for employees and salespeople working in shops and showrooms across the state. It was specifically mentioned that workers are made to stand at all hours, which has resulted in adverse health effects.

According to the report, the subject was placed in the State Labour Advisory Board Meeting on September 4, 2019, and was unanimously approved by the members.

The Bill was welcome by hailed by various sections saying it would help restore dignity of labour.

In 2016, workers of the Kerala textile stores staged a protest demanding better working conditions, from having the right to take toilet breaks, sit and guarantee minimum wages. Following this, the state government amended the Kerala Shops and Establishments Act in 2018, enabling seating arrangements.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Horror: Minor Girls Stripped, Paraded To Please Rain God In Drought-Hit Village

