Jharkhand Man Delivers Ration, Medicines To COVID Patients Under Home Isolation

Jharkhand reported 5,974 fresh infections and 132 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, May 4. The total number of active cases has risen to 59,707.

While the state is reporting a high mortality rate, several commoners have come forward to lend a helping hand to those in need amid the crisis.

Santosh Kumar Panda, one such individual, has been delivering essentials, including ration and medicines, to those who have tested positive and have isolated themselves at home.

Panda, residing in Kiriburu town, can be spotted on his two-wheeler on the streets wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit and delivering ration and medicine to people without any additional charges. He gets at least 10 phone calls every day with people requesting him to hand over the supplies.

Speaking about the precautions, he said that since the infections are rising, he makes sure to follow all the necessary protocols, including regular sanitisation.

"Since it is a highly contagious disease, I make sure that my body is fully protected before delivering the items, while my wife washes and sanitises them every day," the 38-year-old told The New Indian Express.

Panda said he takes orders on WhatsApp and insists people make the payment through a digital medium. He also shared that recently many reached out to him to volunteer in delivering the medicines and ration to the ones in need.



An ambulance driver in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj decided to let go of his 'roza' during the holy month of Ramzan to provide free rides to the disadvantaged amid the current crisis. He is also performing the last rites of orphans.

Social media is flooded with several such heartwarming stories of good samaritans taking the lead to help others during the pandemic.