COVID-19: Italy Sends Oxygen Generation Plant, Team of Experts To India; EU Announces Fresh Aid

Italy sent a team of experts and medical equipment to India on Monday, while the UK delivered a fourth consignment of aid comprising 60 ventilators to help the country in battling against the second wave of COVID-19.

Apart from a team of experts, Italy's medical assistance to India comprised an oxygen generation plant and 20 ventilators.

The Italian embassy said the team comprised personnel from the Maxiemergenza group of the Piedmont Region, a doctor from the Lombardy region and a representative of the Ministry of Health.

In a statement, the embassy further informed that the oxygen generation plant, capable of supplying oxygen to an entire hospital, will be deployed at the ITBP hospital in Greater Noida.



"Italy stands with India in the fight against coronavirus. This is a global challenge that we must tackle together. The medical team and equipment provided by Italy will contribute to saving lives in these terrible moments," said Vincenzo De Luca, Ambassador of Italy to India as reported by The New Indian Express.

The UK sent 60 ventilators as part of its fourth shipment of supplies to India.



External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet that the fourth consignment of medical supplies containing 60 ventilators arrives from the UK. He also thanked the United Kingdom for the support.



In a statement, the EU informed that a number of its member nations are sending additional supplies to India under the bloc's Civil Protection Mechanism. It also informed about Denmark sending 53 ventilators and Spain is supplying 119 oxygen concentrators and 145 ventilators.

The EU said the medical supplies from the Netherlands included 100 oxygen concentrators, 30,000 vials of antiviral drugs Remdesivir and 449 ventilators.

Fresh supplies from Germany will comprise 15,000 vials of antiviral drugs, 516 ventilators and one oxygen generator, the EU said in a statement.



The EU countries are sending medical assistance to India under the 27-nation grouping's Civil Protection Mechanism. As part of its Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU plays a crucial role in coordinating its responses to emergencies in Europe and beyond.

Several countries around the world are sending medical supplies to India to control the pandemic situation.

Also Read: Unable To Book Slots? Register On These COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Trackers To Get Real-Time Alerts