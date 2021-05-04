Unable To Book Slots? Register On These COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Trackers To Get Real-Time Alerts

Since the government opened up vaccination for people between 18 and 44 years, reserving a slot of the vaccination has become difficult. Due to technical glitches, when people are trying to register on the CoWIN app, they are not receiving the one-time password (OTP).

Even if people get themselves registered via the CoWIN website, they find it hard to get slots due to the large number of people trying to get vaccinated. To counter this, software developers have come up with some easier sources.

Through these websites, people can find out the next available appointment at their nearby health centre. The websites send alerts to people to inform them about the next available slot for vaccination through e-mail or Telegram. Later, people can schedule their vaccination on the CoWIN portal.

The sites don't have the facility to book an appointment but only helps people in notifying them, thus saving their time, reported NDTV.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Software engineer and Amit Agarwal and founder of labnol.org, has created a website that monitors the vaccination scenario in your area and sends an e-mail alert if any slot is available. Agarwal has created a template google sheet through which one can fill in the details it asks, and you will have your own vaccination monitoring alert system. Follow these steps to get

Click Google Sheet and 'Make A Copy' of it in your Google Drive. Click on the launch vaccine tracker. Enter your Pincode, your age eligibility, and select the 'Create Email Alert' button. The Google Sheet will ask you how frequent you wish to check the vaccine availability. If you choose daily, then every day, the tracker would send an e-mail alert at 8:00 am indicating the availability of vaccine appointments in your area.

Under45.in

Under45.in is a website that sends alerts to people in the age group of 18-45 about vaccination slot availability in their areas via Telegram. Programmer Berty Thomas came up with the site to help people between 18 and 44 years of age. With just a few clicks on under45.in, one can find the next available vaccine slot in their area.

Go to the website, enter your state and district name, and that's it; you will get the list of vaccination centres and the slots available with them.

Thomas has also created a Twitter thread with Telegram links to major COVID hotspots in India.

Getjab.in

ISB alumni Shyam Sunder and his friends have developed getjab.in, a website that notifies users through an e-mail alert on open vaccination slots.

The site is user friendly, people just have to enter their name, district, and e-mail ID, and they would start getting e-mail whenever a slot is available nearby. According to the creators, e-mails have been paused at the moment due to a bug but should be operational again soon.

FindSlot.in

Another site that can help you to quickly navigate through the covid appointment bookings, FindSlot.in also uses the CoWIN open API to allow people to search by their city, or by their PIN code, or to enter their State and District to find the nearest booking for a COVID-19 vaccine. Similar to the other sites mentioned, FindSlot also only lets you look for a booking. So as noted on the site, "This web app uses CoWin open API to make it easy for you to find slots.

Availability changes in real-time. So book your slot ASAP using https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in."