Reusable & Eco-Friendly! Jamia Students Make Sanitary Napkins Using Bamboo, Employ Women From Slums

Image Credit: Pixabay, Unsplash (Representational)

Uplifting
Delhi,  16 Aug 2022 6:47 AM GMT

The students of Jamia Millia Islamia are breaking the taboo around periods, adding that they created an Eco-Friendly and reusable sanitary pad. The students also employed women from slums to help them earn some amount.

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students are working towards breaking the taboo around periods by creating eco-friendly reusable sanitary pads. To implement and execute the initiative, the students employed women from slums to help them earn some money. The students of JMI also set up a manufacturing unit- reusable and environment-friendly for the production of pads.

Notably, the manufacturing unit is bringing change in the Khadar Shram Vihar region of Madanpur in New Delhi, where women feel ashamed for talking about their problems in front of men. Now manufacturing of sanitary pads is taking place in the same area under their guidance.

'Shrimati Napkin'

The 'Shrimati Napkin' is made using banana fibre and bamboo products. It's developed to be environment friendly and reusable as it can last over a 12-period cycle, Times Now reported.

The students of JMI started working on the project in 2019 after getting associated with Student Organisation Enactus Jamia Millia Islamia. It took over one year to finalise the product, and production was also no less than a task for students.

The vice-president of Enactus, Maham Sidique, said, "We had four failed prototypes before reaching the final product. It took a lot of research and hard work. In the core, we have banana and bamboo fibres. The bamboo fibre is the core absorbent part of the napkin, and the banana fibre gives it a structure and has anti-bacterial properties."

After the students reached the final stage for finalising the product, the monetisation for the production of napkins became challenging as it required customised machines. The students contacted several Multi-National Companies and pitched the idea for the 'Shrimati' project. Later, they raised around Rs 2.5 lakh for the execution of the project.

According to Enactus, 22 students are engaged in this project where they have been divided into sub-groups to handle production, marketing and other departments. The students claim that the Shrimati Napkins are a better alternative to expensive napkins. Making napkins also involves women from slums, providing them Rs 25 per pad.

Reusable Sanitary Pads 
Jamia Millia Islamia 
Eco Friendly Sanitary pads 
Shrimati Project 

