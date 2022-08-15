All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: As Kid I Was Ashamed Of My Father, Now I Realise How Much He Defended Me

Image Credit: Prachi Thakur

My Story

My Story: 'As Kid I Was Ashamed Of My Father, Now I Realise How Much He Defended Me'

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Bihar,  15 Aug 2022 10:57 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Prachi Thakur, 25, from the small town of Supaul in Bihar, was ashamed of her father as a kid as he fixed stoves. Over time, she realised how much he defended her from society.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I come from the small town of Bihar, where I grew up and completed my schooling. As a kid, my life showed me many points full of challenges and hurdles. I was ashamed of my father as he fixed stoves at a shop near the side of a road. In contrast, my mother sewed clothes to make ends meet for our family. We lived in a 'Kachcha House', and most days, we ate the same meal for the whole day.

I used to write notes in the same old book for many years during my school days. In comparison, my friends used to get a new set of handbooks every year. One day, my school teacher asked me to write an essay on 'Family.'

It was no less than a task for me to hide what my parents do for a living. Many times out of tears, I asked my father why he didn't work at an office, and he always told me that money isn't everything. At that time, I didn't realise the value of his words as I was too young to understand such things.

'My Father Defended Me From Society'

Over time, my focus on studies kept growing, and my performance improved, but my society did not accept that. My relatives always pinpointed at me and said to marry me off as I was too indulged in my studies. The time came when I realised how much my father defended me from society and cared for my dreams. He was the one who modelled inclusion in our family and never differentiated us based on gender.

While other girls of my age were getting married, my father was saving money for my higher studies. I completed my schooling at the RSM Public School, Supaul, and decided to get my higher education done.

'Currently Pursuing PhD From IIT Roorkee'

After years of consistent hard work, I completed my graduation and decided to pursue MCom from Pondicherry University. My society said to marry me off, but my father had my back. He always motivated and guided me to do better in life. Since then, I have never looked back in life and completed my MCom degree and currently pursuing a PhD from IIT Roorkee.

I have often been invited as a guest lecturer and shared my life at TEDx talks. I'm also working as a Diversity Trainer and Researcher to achieve what I've believed in my life.

When anyone now asks my father about her daughter, he proudly says everything about me with his head high. Once I was ashamed of him, but over time, I realised that his contribution to my journey is worth telling the world. Coming from a small town, if he can create an inclusion model where gender doesn't come in between, then anyone else can also do. He is an inspiration for people who want to support their children and family without bias but inclusion.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
My Story 
Prachi Thakur 
Supaul Bihar 

Must Reads

My Story: 'As Kid I Was Ashamed Of My Father, Now I Realise How Much He Defended Me'
Anangpal Tomar Built Lal Qila ? No, Misleading Claim Viral As He Established Lal Kot Which Is 23 Km Away From Red Fort
Old Video Of Tricolour Waterfall Revived As Footage Of Recent Independence Day Celebrations
Celebrating Local Artists: Multinational Hospitality Group Launches Project To Support Artisans On Independence Day
Similar Posts
My Story: Not Getting Into IIT Is Not End To Life, Many Doors Open When One Closes
My Story

My Story: 'Not Getting Into IIT Is Not End To Life, Many Doors Open When One Closes'

Ronit Kumar Singh
My Story: Despite Being 80% Disabled, I Decided To Fulfil Purpose Of Life
My Story

My Story: 'Despite Being 80% Disabled, I Decided To Fulfil Purpose Of Life'

Ronit Kumar Singh
My Story: As I Was Born To A Muslim Family, Its Natural That My Name Would Carry Its Identity
My Story

My Story: 'As I Was Born To A Muslim Family, It's Natural That My Name Would Carry Its Identity'

Ronit Kumar Singh
My Story: I Fought Fierce Battle With Cancer At 11, I Was Very Young For The Fight
My Story

My Story: 'I Fought Fierce Battle With Cancer At 11, I Was Very Young For The Fight'

Ronit Kumar Singh
My Story: I Started Podcasting In 2020 & Want To Tell How It Became A Life-Changing Decision
My Story

My Story: 'I Started Podcasting In 2020 & Want To Tell How It Became A Life-Changing Decision'

Ronit Kumar Singh

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X