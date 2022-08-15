My Story: 'As Kid I Was Ashamed Of My Father, Now I Realise How Much He Defended Me'

I come from the small town of Bihar, where I grew up and completed my schooling. As a kid, my life showed me many points full of challenges and hurdles. I was ashamed of my father as he fixed stoves at a shop near the side of a road. In contrast, my mother sewed clothes to make ends meet for our family. We lived in a 'Kachcha House', and most days, we ate the same meal for the whole day.



I used to write notes in the same old book for many years during my school days. In comparison, my friends used to get a new set of handbooks every year. One day, my school teacher asked me to write an essay on 'Family.'

It was no less than a task for me to hide what my parents do for a living. Many times out of tears, I asked my father why he didn't work at an office, and he always told me that money isn't everything. At that time, I didn't realise the value of his words as I was too young to understand such things.

'My Father Defended Me From Society'

Over time, my focus on studies kept growing, and my performance improved, but my society did not accept that. My relatives always pinpointed at me and said to marry me off as I was too indulged in my studies. The time came when I realised how much my father defended me from society and cared for my dreams. He was the one who modelled inclusion in our family and never differentiated us based on gender.

While other girls of my age were getting married, my father was saving money for my higher studies. I completed my schooling at the RSM Public School, Supaul, and decided to get my higher education done.

'Currently Pursuing PhD From IIT Roorkee'

After years of consistent hard work, I completed my graduation and decided to pursue MCom from Pondicherry University. My society said to marry me off, but my father had my back. He always motivated and guided me to do better in life. Since then, I have never looked back in life and completed my MCom degree and currently pursuing a PhD from IIT Roorkee.

I have often been invited as a guest lecturer and shared my life at TEDx talks. I'm also working as a Diversity Trainer and Researcher to achieve what I've believed in my life.

When anyone now asks my father about her daughter, he proudly says everything about me with his head high. Once I was ashamed of him, but over time, I realised that his contribution to my journey is worth telling the world. Coming from a small town, if he can create an inclusion model where gender doesn't come in between, then anyone else can also do. He is an inspiration for people who want to support their children and family without bias but inclusion.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com