Organic Holi: Women Inmates At Indore Jail Make Herbal Colours From Fruits, Flowers, Vegetables

Image Credits: ANI

Uplifting
Organic Holi: Women Inmates At Indore Jail Make Herbal Colours From Fruits, Flowers, Vegetables

18 March 2022

Apart from making colours, the jail administration is imparting skill training for the inmates to earn their livelihood with minimum expenses once they are out of jail.

Women inmates of the Indore Central Jail are making herbal colours from flowers, fruits and vegetables this Holi, and learning new skills that would help them after they complete their respective sentences in the jail.

"We learn different skills here in the jail. We are making herbal colours from rose petals, spinach leaves, marigold flowers etc. These are not at all harmful for skin but in fact beneficial," Indore Central Jail inmate Sakshi told ANI.

"We have also learnt other skills such as the electrician's work, car-service, etc, which will really help us when we are out of the jail," she added.

The jail administration has provided inmates with the raw materials organically grown in the jail premises.

"This is the first time we have got the inmates to make herbal Holi colours from flowers, vegetables and fruits. An NGO trained the female inmates for a couple of days and they are now making the colours themselves, which will be sold outside," Jail Superintendent Alka Sonar said.

Skill Training To Women Inmates

Sonar added that the administration is imparting skill training for the inmates to earn their livelihood with minimum expenses once they are out of jail.

"This is being done under the vision of PM Modi's and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the inmates know such skills that will help them live independently," Sonar added.

Meanwhile, Holi also known as the festival of colours is being observed throughout India today. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and signifies the onset of spring. On this day, people smear each other with natural colours, exchange greetings and sweets on the occasion. Youth hit the streets, dancing to the popular songs as kids splash colour balloons to celebrate the festival.

Health Experts and doctors have advised people to celebrate Holi by observing COVID-appropriate behaviour as the virus is still prevalent in the country.

Also Read: 'Record Officials Who Seek Bribe': New Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces Anti-Corruption Helpline

