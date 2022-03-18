All section
Caste discrimination
Record Officials Who Seek Bribe: New Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces Anti-Corruption Helpline

Image Credits: Twitter, Mint

Good Governance
'Record Officials Who Seek Bribe': New Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces Anti-Corruption Helpline

18 March 2022

Taking to Twitter, Mann said the helpline will be launched on March 23, marking the death anniversary of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

A day after being sworn in as Punjab Chief Minister, AAP's Bhagwant Mann declared that his government will launch an anti-corruption helpline for citizens on March 23.

Taking to Twitter, Mann announced that the helpline will be launched on his "personal WhatsApp number", where people can send audio and video clips of officials seeking bribes, and said that "no corrupt official would be spared".

Helpline To Be Launched On Martyrs Day

Mann's announcement came on a day when 112 of the state's 117 newly-elected MLAs were sworn in on the first day of a three-day Assembly session. He said the helpline will be launched on March 23, marking the death anniversary of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, The Indian Express reported.

"Today, I am going to make a similar announcement in Punjab. March 23 is the martyrdom anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Rajguru. I will roll out a helpline number on their martyrdom anniversary. That would be my personal WhatsApp number. If any official seeks a bribe from you in entire Punjab, don't say no. Record a video or audio and send it to that number. I guarantee that my office will probe it and, if found guilty, no corrupt official would be spared," Mann said.

"Ninety-nine per cent of the people are honest and it is only because of the remaining 1 per cent that the system is disturbed. I will always stand with honest officers. There will be no more extortion in Punjab. No minister will trouble any official for hafta vasooli," India Today quoted Mann as saying.

Sworn in as the MLA from Dhuri in Punjab Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Bhagwant Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will bring a new change in Punjab for which the people have chosen them.

"Our government will be known as the most honest government of Punjab," he said.

Also Read: Gautam Adani Added Most Wealth In 2021, Higher Than Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk: Report

