Gautam Adani Added Most Wealth In 2021, Higher Than Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk: Report

India's and Asia's second-richest person Gautam Adani added $49 billion to his wealth in 2021. As per the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, it is more than the net addition of wealth by the top three billionaires worldwide-Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault.

Mukesh Ambani, who runs the multinational conglomerate company Reliance Industries, continues to be the richest Indian with a wealth of $103 billion, a 24 per cent increase year on year.



Adani, the owner of Adani Enterprises, is a close second, with his wealth rising 153 per cent to $81 billion over the past year.

1,830% Increase In Wealth In Last 10 Years

In the last decade, while Ambani's wealth has surged 400 per cent, Adani has witnessed a 1,830 per cent rise.



As per the list, HCL's Shiv Nadar is placed third with USD 28 billion wealth, followed by Serum Institute's Cyrus Poonawalla (USD 26 billion) and steel magnate Lakshmi N Mittal ($25 billion), NDTV reported.



"Gautam Adani is the biggest gainer in the list and added USD 49 billion to his wealth in 2021," M3M Hurun Global Rich List wrote in a statement. The net wealth addition of the 59-year-old is "more than top three global billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault."



After listing renewable energy company Adani Green, his wealth rose around five times to $81 billion from $17 billion in 2020.



Ambani's wealth surged by USD 20 billion last year, it stated.



Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar ($7.6 billion) is the wealthiest new entrant in the Hurun Global Rich List 2022.



The statement added that the list ranked 3,381 billionaires from 2,557 companies and 69 nations.



Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, said India lists third based on the number of billionaires who have added at least a billion-dollar to their wealth.



"Over the last decade, billionaires in India added circa $700 billion to their cumulative wealth - equivalent to the GDP of Switzerland and twice the GDP of the UAE!" he stated.



He said that the country has 18 per cent of the world population and 8 per cent of the 'known' billionaires across the globe, up from 4.9 per cent five years ago.



India has 215 billionaires compared to 1,133 billionaires in China and 716 in America.

Biggest Wealth Gainer

The statement said Adani is the biggest wealth gainer in the list, followed by Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin and CEO and founder of luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, Bernard Arnault ($39 billion addition).



In terms of wealth addition, Ambani is ranked eighth.



As per the List, Ambani's wealth was $45 billion five years back and $20.5 billion a decade ago. Adani was worth $8.8 billion 10 years back and $14 billion five years back.



With a net worth of $23 billion each, Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts and SP Hinduja of Hinduja were listed in the top 100 in 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List for the first time.

Also Read: Meet Sangam Raj, Son Of E-Rickshaw Driver Who Topped Bihar Board Class 12 Exams With 96.4% Marks