India's Cleanest City Adds Another Feather To Its Cap; Becomes Country's First 'Water Plus' City

India's cleanest city Indore has achieved the feat of becoming the country's first 'water plus' city under the Swachh Survekshan 2021.The announcement was made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his official Twitter handle stating that the city has set an example for other places.





Swachh Survekshan 2021

Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across India. It was launched as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, aiming to make India clean and free of open defecation by October 2, 2019. Covering more than 4,000 cities, the survey is said to be the largest cleanliness survey in the world.



Water Plus Protocol

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, a city can be declared as 'Water Plus' if it maintains cleanliness in rivers and drains under its administration. All wastewater released from households, commercial establishments etc needs to be treated to a satisfactory level before releasing the treated wastewater to the environment.



The Water Plus protocol aims to provide a guideline for cities and towns to ensure that no untreated wastewater is released into the environment, thereby enabling the sustainability of the sanitation value chain. This aligns with the Centre's focus on water conservation and reuse under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan and aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals on clean water and sanitation.



"As per the guidelines of Water Plus Protocol of Swachh Survekshan, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) tapped more than 1,700 public and over 5,600 domestic sewer outfalls in 25 small and big nullahs. This helped in freeing Indore's Kanh and Saraswati rivers from sewer lines," city's district collector Manish Singh said, as quoted by NDTV.



Indore civic commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the administration constructed seven sewerage treatment plants. Moreover, about 110 million litres per day treated water from them is being utilised.



She added that 147 particular types of urinals have been put up. In addition, the authorities are done with cleaning ponds, wells and all other water bodies.



Surat First Water Plus City In Gujarat

Surat became the first city in Gujarat to get 'Swachh Bharat Mission Water Plus City' certification of Swachh Survekshan 2021.



Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani said that all the parameters of water plus protocols were followed during the COVID pandemic and all the documents were sent successfully, The Indian Express reported.



"It's the only city in Gujarat to get the Water Plus certification tag and among four cities in the country," he added.

