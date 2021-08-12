Kranti Sena Conducts Drive In Muzaffarnagar To Ensure No Muslims Apply Henna On Hindu Women

Members of a lesser-known self-styled right-wing organisation, Kranti Sena on Wednesday, August 11, conducted a 'checking drive' and allegedly asked traders in the markets of Muzaffarnagar not to allow Muslim men to apply henna on the hands of Hindu women on the occasion of Teej on August 11. Their reason? They indulge in 'love jihad'.



"It is because of these jobs that the Muslim men lure Hindu girls and trap them in love jihad," Manoj Saini, Kranti Sena's general secretary said, as quoted by The Times of India.



"There have been many instances of love jihad on the pretext of applying mehndi. So we have appealed the shopkeepers not to employ such people," he added.

Video Goes Viral On Social Media

In a video that went viral on social media, the outfit's members also appealed to the shopkeepers to not even employ Muslims to give haircuts. In addition, some activists from the group claimed that an order had been issued in this regard, and those who violate it will be tackled in their own way, Hindustan Times reported. However, the authenticity of the video could not be verified.



Meanwhile, Muzaffarnagar police said that the team has been keeping a constant vigil on the area and strict action would be taken against the accused persons trying to disrupt peace and harmony. However, no complaint has been registered so far by any shop owner or worker.



An FIR has also been lodged after the drive by the organisation. "As soon as the video surfaced online, it was brought to the notice of the police. Since many festivals are ahead, there is heavy deployment of security in public places. There is no law and order situation," Aprit Vijayvargia, SP City Muzaffarnagar said.



As per the data released by Uttar Pradesh police last month, at least 80 people are locked up in jails and another 21 are on the run after police booked them under the state's 'love jihad' law. So far, 63 FIRs and 162 people have been booked after the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance came into existence in November last year.

