Criminal Charges Against MPs Increased In Last Decade; SC Holds 9 Parties Guilty Of Contempt

There has been an increase in the number of MPs (Members of Parliament) with declared criminal cases in the last decade, an analysis conducted by the not-for-profit Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) stated.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the association surveyed the affidavits of several candidates from different parties.

Of the 543 winners analysed in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, at least 162 had confirmed criminal cases against them, which is 30 per cent of the total candidates. The other 76 (14 per cent) had serious criminal charges against them. In both cases, the rate increased to 43 percent and 29 per cent by 2019.

The report said many of the cases were politically motivated.

Candidates With Charges Have More Chances Of Winning

Reportedly, in 2019, the MPs with cases held a 15.5 per cent chance of winning compared to a 4.7 percent chance for the candidates without any history.



The trend was similar for all the parties, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 39 per cent, 57 per cent in Congress, 43 per cent in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and 41 per cent in All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

'Deep Slumber'

On August 10, the Supreme Court held nine parties guilty of contempt for not widely putting the criminal records of their 2020 Bihar candidates public. According to the report, 51 per cent of the winning candidates in Bihar have serious charges against them, including murder, kidnapping, and sexual assault. The Top Court also noted many cases as the result of rivalry.

The BJP and Congress were fined ₹1 lakh each, while CPM and Nationalist Congress Party were fined ₹5 lakh.

The Apex Court said the parties 'refuse to wake up from deep slumber' despite repeated orders. Reiterating its 2020 order on similar lines, the Court directed the parties to publish pending criminal cases against their candidates within 48 hours of their nomination for the ticket.

In addition, the parties cannot withdraw the cases against the candidates without High Court's nod, it ruled out.

