Rajasthan Sprints Ahead To Top Spot On Solar Installed Capacity In India

When it comes to the installed capacity of solar energy, Rajasthan seems to be leading the way. Within eight months, the state has added a solar installed capacity of 2,348.47MW. According to the state-wise report released by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Rajasthan topped with its capacity of 7,737.95MW. The state was followed by Karnataka with 7,469.01 MW, followed by Gujarat at 5,708 MW, Tamil Nadu 4,675 MW and Andhra Pradesh 4,380 MW.

The state also houses the world's largest Bhadla Solar Park. In December 2020, Rajasthan was in the second position with 5,389.48 MW. A senior official appreciated the state's contribution and said that despite COVID, Rajasthan has worked efficiently. In just eight months, the state has taken a tremendous leap by adding new solar installed capacity of 2,348.47 MW and nearly ₹10,000 crore investments, reported Hindustan Times

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Rajasthan is leading the green revolution in India because of its vast tracts of barren land. The solar generation capacity of the state has been assessed at 142 GW. Rajasthan has aimed to achieve the target of 30 GW capacity by 2024-25. This initiative will transform the energy scape of the state and the country.

Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, Dr Subodh Agarwal said, " Rajasthan has ample barren land and it covers about 60 percent share of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), which is rapidly growing."

