Hats Off! Indian Army, Air Force Rescue Hungarian Trekker After 30-Hour Long Search Operation In J&K

Indian Embassy in Hungary appreciated the Indian Army and all the individuals involved in the Operation Search and Rescue-Operation Bhuzas-Umasi La and labelled it a "matter of pride and perseverance".

"Embassy of India, Budapest thanks the Indian Army and entire team involved in the Operation Search and Rescue-Operation Bhuzas-Umasi La. Matter of pride and perseverance," the Embassy of India said on Twitter.

In their official release, the Indian Army announced that the individual was a lone traveller by the name of Akos Vermes from Hungary's Budapest, who was tracked and rescued from the treacherous glaciated heights of Umasila in Sumcham valley of Kishtwar's Paddar region.

According to the Indian Army, the 38-year-old had lost his way while on a mountaineering expedition and was exposed to inclement weather for five days, India TV reported.

30-Hour Search Operation

An Indian Army team, in a search operation of around 30 hours, tracked and rescued a Hungarian National who got lost in the Himalayan Ranges' Umasila Pass during trekking. The Hungarian individual was then airlifted to Udhampur by the Indian Air Force for a complete medical checkup.

"#IndianArmy team from Dul,#Kishtwar, in a 30 hour search operation tracked and rescued a Hungarian National who lost his way in Umasila Pass in Himalayan Ranges while trekking. He was airlifted to #Udhampur by #IndianAirForce for treatment," White Knight Corps said on Twitter.

Embassy of India, Budapest thanks the Indian army and entire team involved in the Operation Search and Rescue-Operation Bhuzas-Umasi La. Matter of pride and perseverance @MEAIndia @PIB_India @DrSJaishankar @IndianDiplomacy @iccr_hq https://t.co/PlRwj6bNJq — India in Hungary (@IndiaInHungary) August 27, 2022

Instant Reaction From Indian Army

The traveller was also examined medically by medical personnel of the Indian Army at Kishtwar's District Hospital, which provided immediate medical help to the foreign national, the statement also confirmed.

After the traveller gained stability, a video call to the Hungarian embassy was made by DC Kishtwar to notify them about his well-being.

Both the Hungarian Embassy and the District Administration of Kishtwar highly admired the efforts of the Indian Army and Air Force. They yet again upheld its exemplary tradition of selfless service. The squad of Indian Army Rashtriya Rifles deployed in Dool, Kishtwar and Indian Airforce, Udhampur, in coordination with Kishtwar's district administration, conducted a 30-hour long search and rescue mission in the upper ranges of snowbound and remote Machail Paddar.

Also Read: FIFA Lifts Ban On All India Football Federation, Women's U-17 World Cup To Be Held As Scheduled