World football governing body International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), on August 26, decided to lift the ban imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) after the Supreme Court (SC) canned the Committee of Administrators (CoA) mandate, clearing the decks for India to host the Women's U-17 World Cup in October.

FIFA officially suspended the AIFF on August 15 for "undue influence from third parties" and stated that the U-17 Women's World Cup "cannot currently be held" in the country as planned.



The ban, which was the first in AIFF's 85-year long history, stayed for 11 days after the SC on August 22 decided to dissolve the three-member CoA, formed by it in May this year, while upgrading its earlier orders to ensure that India hosts the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup between October 11 and October 30.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence," FIFA's official release was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

"As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned," the statement further added.

What Does This Unban Mean For AIFF?

Furthermore, FIFA stated that the AFC will continue to scrutinise the situation and would also support the AIFF in completing its elections in a timely manner.

The AIFF's acting general, Sunando Dhar, on August 23, requested the global football governing body's secretary general, Fatma Samoura, to "reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF".

The apex court had also postponed the August 28 AIFF elections by seven days to allow a new electoral college and the beginning of the nomination process. The AIFF elections are now set to be held on September 2, with the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia and former Indian goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey going head-to-head for the president's post.

This order came on a fresh plea, which was filed by the Sports Ministry seeking modification of the court's May 18 and August 3 orders after some consultation with FIFA.

