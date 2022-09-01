Commendable! Indian Air Force Rescues Israeli National From High-Altitude Of Over 16,000 Feet In Ladakh

The Indian Air Force (IAF), again setting an example, rescued an Israeli national on Wednesday who was stuck near the Markha valley in Ladakh at 16,000 feet. The unit of IAF received a casualty evacuation call from Nimaling Camp situated near Markha Valley.



A Srinagar-based defence spokesman said, "On 31 August 2022, 114 Helicopter Unit received a call for casualty evacuation from Nimaling Camp near Markha Valley. The Israeli national, Atar Kahana, was suffering from high-altitude sickness, including vomiting and low oxygen saturation," The Print reported.

He added that Wing Commander Ashish Kapoor, Flt Lt Rhythm Mehra as number one aircrew and Squadron Leader Ajinkya Kher and Squadron Leader Neha Singh as number two aircrew, got airborne within no time as soon as the camp received casualty evacuation information.

According to officials, the aircraft reached the spot in 20 minutes where the Israeli national was stuck by following the shortest route. Aircrew number one and two spotted the casualty near Gongmar La pass at 16,800 feet.



The IAF informed that the number one aircrew did a thorough recce of the location, landed at the Gongmar La pass with the assistance of aircrew number two and picked up Kahana in the extreme weather condition. "The casualty was recovered expeditiously within the limited time of one hour at Air Force Station Leh," officials added.

Indian Armed Forces Setting Examples

Recently, the Indian Army team from Dul, Kishtwar, in a 30-hour search operation, tracked and rescued a Hungarian National. He lost his way in Umasila Pass in the Himalayan Ranges while trekking. He was airlifted to Udhampur by the Indian Air Force for further medical treatment.

Following the rescue operation, the Embassy of India in Budapest took to Twitter and said, "Embassy of India, Budapest thanks the Indian army and entire team involved in the Operation Search and Rescue-Operation Bhuzas-Umasi La. Matter of pride and perseverance."

