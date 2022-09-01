All section
MP Man Carries Pregnant Wife To Hospital On Handcart; Administration Reacted After Video Went Viral

Health
Madhya Pradesh,  1 Sep 2022

Due to a lack of ambulance service in the Raneh village of Madhya Pradesh, a man was forced to carry his pregnant wife to the hospital on a pushing cart, only to find no doctors and staff at the health centre.

In a recent blow to the health services in the remote village of Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh, a man was forced to carry his pregnant wife to the hospital on a pushing handcart. When the man reached the hospital, he allegedly waited for several hours as there was no medical team or staff to attend to the patient.

The woman's husband, Kailash Ahirwar, a resident of Raneh village situated 60 km from the district headquarters of Damoh, alleged that when his wife started having labour pain and discomfort, he called the government ambulance number, but no ambulance was reached for two hours. The man, left with no choice, carried his wife on a handcart to the local Arogya Kendra to only find no medical team and staff.

Local Administration Reacted After Video Went Viral

After the video surfaced across social media platforms, the local administration swung into action, took cognizance of the matter, and ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter. The netizens also took to Twitter and pointed out the poor health services still prevalent in the country's remote areas.

According to reports, the patient was later shifted to a district hospital through a government ambulance. Meanwhile, a medical officer of Damoh District Hospital said, "An inquiry into the matter has been ordered. Notices have been issued to the concerned employees as to why an ambulance was not provided to ferry the pregnant woman to the hospital, and action would be taken after the inquiry is made," reported News18.

Grim Picture Of Health Services

In a similar instance that occurred last week, a family in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh was allegedly forced to carry a senior citizen to the hospital on a handcart. In Uttar Pradesh, a man similarly moved his mother on a cart to reach a community health centre situated far over four kilometres as he couldn't find an ambulance.

According to reports, she died on her way to the health centre. Following this, the man carried her body back to the home on the same handcart. The man, a resident of Jalalabad town, identified as Dinesh, said that his mother, Bina Devi, developed severe stomach pain early that day.

Also Read: State-Owned Fuel Retailers Slashes LPG Price By Rs 91.50, Gives Massive Relief

